These are the five different classes that we can try in the closed beta of Elden Ring

Recently From Software showed an impressive 15 minute gameplay of Elden Ring, showing off its impressive open world, a wide variety of enemies and various details about its different mechanics.

Today we bring you more information about the five different classes that we can try in the closed beta of Elden Ring. The information was shared through the official Twitter account of the title, which uploaded two images to the network that show the different style of each of the types of characters that we can choose. You can browse the images below.

As you can see in the images, the five classes that we can choose are the following:

Warrior

Enchanted Knight

Prophet

Champion

Bloody Wolf

Although in the closed beta we are limited when choosing a character, if past titles serve as a reference in the final game we can create our character to our liking without any limitation. From Software uses to take this approach in its closed betas to simplify the process, providing a pre-equipped and skilled character.

The closed beta of Elden ring It will begin on November 12 for those lucky enough to sign up for it and have been selected. And for you, which of these five classes has caught your attention and are you planning to use if you are selected for the closed beta?