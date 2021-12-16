In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Finding a cheap and reliable mobile is possible thanks to Samsung and we show you some of the ones you have available at the moment.

Looking for a good, nice and cheap mobile? Right now Samsung has a complete range of mid-range and low-end mobiles that adapts to all kinds of uses and people, smartphones Samsung Galaxy A.

This range of cheap samsung mobiles It is perfect for most people who are especially looking for a mobile from this brand because they know it and feel comfortable with their equipment. In addition, they are very complete devices and that today practically all have enough characteristics to use basic applications such as social networks or WhatsApp.

The search for cheap mobiles, especially those that cost less than 300 euros, it doesn’t have to be difficult. These mobiles cost little and offer a use that is adjusted to each user. As you need more you will have to spend more money, but never as much as the hundreds or thousands of euros that the latest models cost.

These are some of the best cheap Samsung phones that you can buy right now and that are worth it. Phones that fit any budget from one of the brands that sells the most mobile phones in the world.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G



Samsung’s mid-range mobile with 5G connection, 6.5 “screen, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and 64MP camera.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G It is one of the new mid-range Samsung mobiles that is in a middle line between the cheap mobile with good design and the mid-range mobile that should cost more.

As has already been shown in our analysis, this Galaxy A52s 5G can be one of the most interesting Samsung phones. It costs 368 euros on Amazon and offers optimal characteristics for all audiences.

It has a 6.5-inch camera with a 32-megapixel front camera, a Snapdragon 778G processor optimized for games and with 5G, in addition to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The main camera is 64 megapixels and also has a 12 megapixel wide angle, a 5 megapixel macro camera and an identical depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A41



If you are looking for a Samsung phone that is affordable and offers good features, this is a safe bet, especially now that you can buy it at a reduced price.

East Samsung Galaxy A41 It is one of the most common mid-range phones from Samsung. It is a perfect smartphone for those who want to have a mobile with everything they need and also cheap, for less than 320 euros.

A mobile with a 6.10 inch screen and FullHD + resolution with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that can be expanded with microSD cards. It is a mobile for people who search enough to use it throughout the day with their social networks, WhatsApp and the occasional game.

It has a front camera for selfies integrated into the 25-megapixel drop-shaped screen and two main cameras, a 48-megapixel one with which to take photos even at night with good quality and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle for photos where it enters more scene and a 5 megapixel depth sensor.

It has a 3,500mAh battery, USB-C charging, on-screen fingerprint reader and connection for headphones. A cheap mobile, right now on sale, suitable for everyone.

Samsung Galaxy A50

This Galaxy A50 is a mobile that stands out in many aspects, but that maintains an affordable price. It has for example AMOLED screen with integrated fingerprint reader, 4,000 mAh battery with fast charge and NFC.

Whoever is looking for a cheap Samsung mobile and does not want to miss anything can opt for this Samsung Galaxy A50 since it only costs 329 euros and it has a triple camera system and a fingerprint reader under the screen.

This is the mid-range mobile that does not lose anything of what you are looking for in a modern mobile. Has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a front camera in the shape of a drop and a fingerprint reader under the screen.

It has a 4GB RAM memory and a 128GB storage memory, a sufficient capacity for the normal use of a mobile nowadays taking into account the amount of information we receive and the photos or videos we take.

It has three cameras, a 25 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and a 5 megapixel dynamic focus camera for portrait photos.

Samsung Galaxy A02s 4G

Samsung Galaxy A02s at Amazon

The cheapest mobile you can buy from Samsung is the model Samsung Galaxy A02s. This mobile is one of the most basic and has very fair technical characteristics for daily use. Undoubtedly a perfect mobile for those who are looking for nothing more than to call or send messages on WhatsApp.

It has a 6.5-inch screen, 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage (expandable with microSD card) and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charge. Considering its specifications, it will make it easy to last two days of use.

Samsung Galaxy A02s has a 13 megapixel main camera, a macro camera and a depth sensor.

You can’t ask for much more considering it’s available for 111 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A10

Samsung Galaxy A10 at Amazon

For those looking for a very cheap basic mobile, the Samsung Galaxy A10 It is one of those very cheap mobiles that do the right thing and that in reality you cannot ask for much more.

Right now you can get for only 180 euros on Amazon and it is a mobile for those who will use it for little more than calls, messages and WhatsApp.

It has a 6.2-inch screen, 2 GB of RAM and an internal memory of 32GB, so you should opt for a microSD card to expand the memory since it is very fair. Use Android 9 with the new One UI.

Includes a 13 megapixel camera and a front camera that can be used to unlock the mobile since it does not have a fingerprint reader. The 3,400mAh battery allows you to use the mobile for a little more than a day, something positive in such a cheap mobile.