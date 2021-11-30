Xiaomi continues to take steps with its new customization layer. After MIUI 12.5 Enhanced, an option that some models will not be able to enjoy, MIUI 13 arrives, a new version that already has a beta phase so that it can be tested on some of the brand’s phones.

The first beta of MIUI 13 is already a reality and the brand makes it available to some of the phones in its catalog with the particularity of brand new Android 12. In total there are seven models that can now access all the news of the new layer of customization of the Asian manufacturer.

MIUI 13 and Android 12

Xiaomi has started the distribution of a new beta version. A closed test that as they count in MyDrivers, is the preliminary phase for a general deployment. MIUI 13 in beta phase can be tested on a total of seven Xiaomi and Redmi models. These are the models that can benefit:

MIUI 13 comes to these models on Android 12. This means that together with MIUI 13 and its news, all the improvements that we have already seen will arrive with Android 12. Remember that not all models with MIUI 13 they will be able to access the latest version of Google’s operating system.

For now it is a very limited beta, since It is only accessible to users in the Chinese market through Xiaomi’s developer program. This is a closed beta available only to software developers.

As our colleagues from Mundo Xiaomi tell, the rumors suggest that Xiaomi will present MIUI 13 on December 16 in China after the presentation of the Xiaomi 12. It is the preliminary phase before the global deployment of the new customization layer.

Via | MyDrivers