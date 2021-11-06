Goodbye to looks autumn-winter dull, boring and without grace. Okay, the total black or styles formed by neutral tones always save us the ballot, but this season we bet on vibrant colors and striking prints. And no, not only we say it, the street style from Paris or Stockholm and the fashionable girls of Instagram pass the same sentence. So we take note of their proposals to know the six prints that have everything to sweep the cold days.

Full color stripes

The stripes are a print timeless that accompanies us during all times of the year. The sailor versions are a classic that this autumn-winter will fall to the bottom of the closet to give way to colorful and intense alternatives. The best garment to join this trend? Knitted sweaters. Take note: signatures like Kling or Summarizes they have very original models that (possibly) no one else will wear.

The pictures, in pink and reddish tones

We are talking about another tradition: paintings. In general terms, this season the squares are dyed in a thousand colors (like stripes), but especially the designs bathed in reddish and pink tones stand out. They shine alongside jeans or in the company of other warm colors such as orange or yellow.

The print chess

Be it for the success of Lady’s gambit or for another reason of unknown origin, the print of the chess board is on the front line. There are several options: the traditional black and white or the more colorful options, such as the blue alternatives.

Clouds come down from the sky

We have already commented on it several times: the print cloud cover is more fashionable than ever. Signatures like Bershka they bet on this “childish” drawing that is dyed blue and white. How to combine it? Nothing better than a wide leg jeans or white pants.

Bicolor, sum black and white

We return to talking about colors, but this time we highlight a timeless combination that adapts to new trends: the fusion of black and white. These contrasting tones are combined in different motifs, especially geometric ones.

The mythical paintings of Burberry, classics and cool

The check print Burberry is an institution in the world of fashion and year after year it is in fashion, but this season (almost) more than ever. We see it in garments such as coats or accessories such as scarves, so we can show it off in a big way or bet on it in a mini format.

Cover photo | Imaxtree