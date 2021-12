December is a very busy month for the entertainment world. Not only do movie theaters offer a strong billboard, but streaming services also have a great offer for all users. Within this group, Disney + is one of the most striking, and Below you can find out all the news that this platform will have over the next 31 days.

Series:

-Better Things, Seasons 1 to 4, premiere on December 1.

-Walkers, premiere on December 1.

-The Greens in the Big City, Season 2, premieres December 1.

-Flipante Noa, Season 1, premiere on December 1.

-Violetta in concert, premiere on December 3.

-Hawaii: Sharks of the fire Goddess, released on December 3.

-Welcome to Earth, premiere on December 8.

-Little Einsteins, Season 1 and 2, premiere December 8.

-Alias, Seasons 1 to 5, premiere on December 8.

-Gomorrah, Seasons 1 to 4, premiere on December 8.

-The Finder, Season 1, premieres December 8.

-Miraculous World: New York, Heroes United, premiere on December 10.

-Blood Rivals: The Lion vs. the Buffalo, released on December 10.

-Foodtastic, premiere on December 15.

-Family Guy, Season 20, premiering December 15.

-Spider-Man, Season 2, premieres December 15.

-Christmas log of Arendelle castle: cut paper edition, premiere on December 17th.

-D-Day Witnesses, premiere on December 17.

-Miraculous World: The Adventures of Ladybug in Shanghai, The Legend of Lady Dragon, released on December 17.

-Christmas Story, premiere on December 22.

-El Barco, Season 1 to 3, premiere on December 22.

-Those wonderful years, premiere on December 22.

-The David Choe Show, premiere on December 29.

-Mixed-ish, Season 1 and 2, premiere on December 29.

-The Book of Boba Fett, released December 29.

Films:

-Greg’s Diary, released on December 3.

-Anacleto: Secret agent, premiere on December 3.

-Don’t blame karma for what happens to you as an asshole, premiere on December 3.

-Alatriste, premiere on December 3.

-Independence Day, premiere on December 10.

-Paper Cities, premiere on December 10.

-The Mist and the Maiden, premiere on December 10.

-Ron gives error, premiere on December 15.

-The last duel, premiere on December 15.

-Independence Day: Counterattack, released on December 17.

-Did it have to be him ?, premiere on December 17.

-Sorry if I call you love, premiere on December 17.

-The bridge of spies, premiere on December 24.

-Enchantment, premiere on December 24.

-Black Nativity, premiere on December 24.

-Massassination on the Orient Express, premiere on December 31st.

-Goodbye Christopher Robin, premiere on December 31st.

-My big night, premiere on December 31st.

-Sheep Don’t Miss the Train, premiere on December 31st.

-Alvin and the Chipmunks, released December 31.

-Alvin and the Chipmunks 2, released December 31.

-Alvin and the Chipmunks 3, released December 31.

-Alvin and the Chipmunks: Party on Wheels opens December 31st.

Documentaries and specials:

-Cosmo: Other Worlds, Season 1, premiere on December 1.

-Wild Central America, Season 1, premiere on December 1.

-Predator Fail, Season 1, premieres December 1.

-Radiography of the Earth: Cataclysms, Season 1, premiere on December 8.

-The Most Dangerous in Africa, Seasons 4 to 6, premiere on December 15.

-Predators Fail Too, Season 1, premiering December 15.

-The King Who Tricked Hitler, premiere on December 17.

-Cars SOS, Season 8, premiere on December 22.

-Drain the Oceans, Season 3, premiering December 29.

-Rescue in the Deep, premieres December 31st.

