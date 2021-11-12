The month of November is one of the most powerful months in terms of purchases, since the discounts of Black Friday are combined together with 11.11 or what is the same Singles Day. So, during these days there is no shortage of discounts everywhere, and the truth is that we cannot see better, since we can take advantage of it to get Christmas gifts, and if there is a beauty product that never fails, those are perfumes and this is our selection from El Corte Inglés.





–Very Good Girl Carolina Herrera Eau de Parfum, is the most daring interpretation of the iconic Good Girl. A perfume the true beauty of being a woman with a sexy and modern fragrance, thanks to the notes of red currant, exotic lychee, along with vetiver and vanilla. Price 127 now 85.95 euros.





Eau de Parfum Very Good Girl 80 ml Carolina Herrera





–Escada Candy Love Escada Eau de Toilette, a world of fantasy and adventure begins with the sweet and addictive notes of this perfume, which transmits joy. A feminine scent of delicious vanilla whipped cream. Price 79 now 44.95 euros.

Escada Candy Love Eau de Toilette 100 ml Escada





–Eau de Parfum Black Opium Yves Saint Laurent, an aroma with a lot of personality that plays with the contrasts between the white flowers and the coffee beans. A smell intensified by the orange blossom that ends up being complemented by the notes of green coffee and white wood found in its background. Price 119 now 69.80 euros.

Yves Saint Laurent Eau de Parfum Black Opium 90 ml





–Eau de Parfum Naturelle Chloé, a perfume that combines luxury and nature in one scent. It is a feminine, fresh, floral and woody perfume with a vegan formulation and ultra elegant without being pretentious. Price 67.93 now 44.95 euros.

Eau de Parfum Naturelle Chloé





–Eau de Parfum Infusion d’Iris Prada, a fresh fragrance with floral touches that recreates the balance between the most sensual and emotional aspects. A perfume that shuns female stereotypes. Price 150 now 97.50 euros.

Prada Infusion d’Iris Eau de Parfum 200 ml





–Eau de Parfum L’Interdit Givenchy, an addictive and groundbreaking perfume thanks to the union of two strong contrasts such as an extremely elegant white flower and the chill of a very intense black woody accord. Price 114.50 now 64.95 euros.

Eau de Parfum L’Interdit 80 ml Givenchy





–CK one Calvin Klein Eau de ToiletteLight, relaxed and minimalist essence with notes such as bergamot, cardamom and musks. Price 117 now 44.95 euros.

Calvin Klein cK one 300 ml Eau de Toilette





–Eau de Parfum Voce Viva 100 ml Valentino, Floral perfume with citric touches and notes such as Italian bergamot, mandarin, orange blossom that make this perfume have a lot of personality. Price 129.50 euros 84.15 euros.

Eau de Parfum Voce Viva 100 ml Valentino





–Tous Touch Eau de Toilette, floral-fruity perfume inspired by the Duna de Tous collection. Perfect for women who love wild nature, elegant and mysterious. The aroma of this floral perfume is mixed with notes of vanilla that make it very sensual. Price 86 now 35 euros.

Photo | @The English Court