As in other years Apple has published the list of deadlines in which we can order an Apple device in the company’s online store and it will arrive before December 24. Some dates to keep in mind this year due to shortages of components that is wreaking havoc on the stock.

Better sooner than later

This year everything indicates that We’d better buy our Christmas gifts sooner than we usually do.. It is a recommendation that applies beyond Apple and that depends a lot on the type of product, but, in any case, it is better sooner than later. In the case of Apple, the dates are as follows.

If we want buy an iPhone We must do it before December 22 except if we want an iPhone 11, in which case we must place the order before December 15. For Apple WatchFor both Series 7 and Series 3 or SE, the deadline is December 22.





Yes we want to buy an iPad the panorama of dates varies a lot. Let’s sort out the situation temporarily. If we want to buy an iPad mini we must place the order now, before November 15. If we want to buy an iPad we have to formalize the purchase before November 22. In the case of the iPad Air we can wait until December 29.

Meanwhile, if we want a 12.9-inch iPad Pro we have a margin until December 22, one day less if we want to apply an engraving. Finally, if we want to get hold of an 11-inch iPad Pro We must make the purchase before December 7.

On the Mac the situation is similar. Due to the high demand, if we want one of the new 14 or 16-inch MacBook Pros, we must buy it before November 29. For the iMac M1 we can wait until December 7. If we decide on a 13-inch MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, the deadline is December 17, while if we decide on a Mac mini or a 27-inch iMac, the only Mac with Intel on the list, we can wait until december 22.





For AirPodsLet’s talk about AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, AirPods 3 or AirPods 2, the limit to place the order is on December 22, one day less if we want a personalized engraving. The same happens in the case that we want to buy a HomePod mini.

As for the Apple TV We see that in its HD model we can wait until December 22, while its 4K model requires a purchase before November 29. And finally, we find the AirTag, which we can buy until December 7.

It is clear that the demand and the available stock are making these dates vary enormously. Let us also bear in mind that, as Apple remembers, there may be last minute changes, so if we are already clear about what we want, the best thing is to go to the store sooner rather than later.