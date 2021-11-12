The first thing we observe is that the industrial design is the same as that of the DDR4 versions of this memory, but the similarities end here, since as its name indicates we are facing a 4,800 MHz DDR5 memory with the ability to increase its speed to 5,600 MHz thanks to Intel XMP 3.0 support that allows one-click overclocking. It is also sold in 16 and 32 GB configurations.

And how could it be otherwise, this is going to reach DDR5 and we have a clear example in TEAMGROUP’s T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5.

The new DDR5 standard despite having the same number of contacts as DDR4 requires profound changes in the motherboards for all its functions and one of them is the way in which the RGB lighting is controlled in the modules where it is integrated. It is a function that although it does not contribute anything in terms of performance, it is very popular on an aesthetic level and the proof is in the number of manufacturers that have integrated it into their products, which means that there is demand.

Like its predecessor, it maintains its striking RGB lighting, now controlled by the PMIC chip that all DDR5 modules have, so their power supply no longer depends on the motherboard, but on the module itself. This common feature of the new standard has been used by TEAMGROUP so that its T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 works with the RGB system of any motherboard and is that they certify that it is compatible with the following RGB systems from ASUS, GIGABYTE, BIOSTAR, ASRock and MSI .

So if you want to mount a gaming computer with a CPU that is compatible with DDR5 and have RGB lighting without having to break your horns to make it work, this then is the RAM memory is ideal for it, since the only thing you will have to to do it will be to download the latest driver / software from the manufacturer of your motherboard.

DDR5 gaming will be highly coveted

The new memory standard to achieve higher bandwidths sacrifices access latency, this means that high-speed memories are required to compensate for the loss of speed of said access by the CPU. Therefore, the DDR5 at standard speeds do not stand out for the moment compared to the DDR4, but instead the gaming models that usually come not only with RGB lighting, but also with integrated heat dissipation systems and one-click overclocking, they will gain in importance.

In the case of the T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5, the TEAMGROUP people have not given their latency, we assume that it is that of the JEDEC standard. Be that as it may, it will not be the last DDR5 RGB for gaming and its launch shows us that the transition period, regardless of whether it is fast or slow, will not have a brake.