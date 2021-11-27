These are the dates and locations for adolescent vaccination in CDMX

From Monday, November 29 to Saturday, December 4, adolescents between the ages of 15 and 17 without comorbidities will receive the Covid-19 vaccine in all the municipalities of Mexico City. The vaccination dynamics will be the same that has been implemented until now: by appointment, assistance according to the first letter of the surname and in mass venues.

The vaccine to be applied is the Pfizer brand, since so far it is the only one approved by the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris). It is estimated that 380,800 adolescents will be vaccinated. Young people must be accompanied by an adult of legal age, either a father, mother, guardian, a relative, brother or acquaintance.

Teens who turn 15 in the remainder of the year will also be able to get the vaccine. Young people who cannot attend the day that corresponds to them according to the schedule, may be vaccinated on Saturday, December 4 at the headquarters and schedule that corresponds to them. Due to the vaccination of this age group, the vaccination for laggards of legal age will be suspended next week.

The Ministry of Health of the federal government opened the registry for adolescents aged 15 to 17 years without comorbidities since last Friday. To register, it is necessary to enter the platform and fill out a short form that includes providing your Unique Population Registration Code, address and contact information.

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) authorized since June 24 for emergency use, in people over 12 years of age, the vaccine developed by Pfizer, the only one so far endorsed for this age group. “The biological complies with the necessary quality, safety and efficacy requirements,” the regulator said at the time.

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion of the federal government, Hugo López-Gatell, has reported that compared to other age groups, mortality from Covid-19 in people aged 15 to 17 years is low.

In previous days, it revealed that approximately 9,500 deaths were registered in this group in 2020, of which only 249 were related to Covid-19, that is, 2.6%, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

