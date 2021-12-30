Despite the current difficulties in recording the figures, the numbers confirm that the pandemic continues to ease in Brazil, something that both experts and the Government have attributed to the progress of the immunization campaign, which this Tuesday surpassed the 320 million dose mark. of vaccines applied.

According to data from the Health portfolio, in this country of 213 million inhabitants, more than 161 million Brazilians received the first dose (75.5%); Another 143 million already have the complete immunization scheme (67%) and around 16 million (7.5%) already have the protection of the booster dose.

Colombia

Colombia is entering a new peak of covid-19 infections due to the omicron variant, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz warned this Wednesday, who said that health authorities will take a series of measures and recommendations to address the situation.

“The genomic diagnosis is a matter of days, but now we have to take a series of measures and recommendations especially to be able to address this new variant in the country and its affectation,” Ruiz said, quoted in a statement from his office.

The minister assured that the factors that allow them to affirm that the probability that the country is entering a new peak are epidemiological conditions, reports from health services and the clinical picture of those who go to hospitals to be treated for covid -19.

Precisely on Tuesday, Colombia added 4,306 positive cases of covid-19, the highest number since August 11 when it reported 5,368, a sign that the pandemic is on the rise again after a prolonged period of decline.

With yesterday’s cases, the country accumulates 5,132,277 infections since the first infection was registered on March 6, 2020.