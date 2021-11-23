“This year’s map shows us that bold and determined action is still needed around the world to bring large numbers of women to the heart of decision-making spaces as full members. There is no question that it can and should be done. It must be done now, ”said UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka in March, according to a statement.

How many female heads of state are there in the world and who are they?

According to the publication, women hold the position of Head of State or Government in 22 countries, a rise from 20 countries compared to 2020. As of January 1, 2021, 5.9% of elected Heads of State ( 9 out of 152) and 6.7% of the heads of government (13 out of 193) are women.

Europe is the region with the highest number of countries led by women: five out of nine female heads of state and seven out of 13 female heads of government in the world. Currently, three of the four Nordic countries – Denmark, Finland and Iceland – are led by women.

These are with women who occupy a head of state or government. the list does not include figures such as Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, as it only takes into account democratically elected leaders.

Heads of state

Zuzana Caputova (Slovakia)

Kaja Kallas (Estonia)

Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia)

Katerina Sakellaropoulou (Greece)

Salomé Zurabishvili (Georgia)

Bidhya Devi Bhandari (Nepal)

Maia Sandu (Moldova)

Halimah Yacob (Singapore)

Paula-Mae Weekes (Trinidad and Tobago)