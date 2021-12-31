Concerts in Mexico in 2022

Justin Bieber

The Canadian returns to Mexico to meet again with his fans in four recitals offered in Monterrey, where the world tour of the interpreter of “Sorry” begins, to continue through Guadalajara and two final dates in Mexico City. May 22, 23, 25 and 26 respectively.

Ricky Martin

One of the favorites of the public and powerful showman on stage. Ricky Martin will visit Mexico City, Veracruz, Guadalajara, Querétaro and Monterrey between March 8 and 18 , where he will sing all his hits that led him to world fame.

90s Pop Tour

The nostalgia tour for the 90s takes a tour of memories and the country, with a renewed cast in which Ana Torroja, Sentidos Opuestos, Kabah, Magneto, JNS, Lynda, Benny Ibarra and Erik Rubín participate. This pop festival has confirmed dates from February 25 in Mexico City to April 2 in Veracruz. Stopping in Monterrey, Guadalajara, Puebla and Querétaro.