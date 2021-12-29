Almost 4 years have passed since the last Initial Public Offering (IPO) was made in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV); However, in 2021, it faced processes of it delisted from several companies, such as Bio Pappel, Lala, Fortaleza Materiales, Elementia Materiales, IEnova, Pochteca, General Seguros or the intention of Santander’s parent company.

Against this background, the general director of the BMV, José Oriol Bosh, recently explained that the exit of companies has always occurred, but what was observed this yearOr is it that these were due to various factors, from strategic issues of the companies to valuation.

“We have seen some slippages, there may be different causes, we are also seeing that due to the strategy of some companies and they have expressed it, they have decided to withdraw. We have also had companies that by valuation ”, he stated.

Read: ‘We are not afraid of competing with Fintech, or with big tech’: Santander

However, the manager assured that it is not necessary to focus on the number of delists, but on how the market can grow, that the total number of issuers in the Mexican Stock Exchange continues to grow.

In fact, ehe president of the BMV, Marcos Martínez Gavica, said that IPOs are a very important issue for the stock market, Although it is not the most important activity, since they have alternatives for companies, such as the debt market.

“We are going for 4 years without major issues on the stock market and on the stock exchanges, we have a huge potential market and we have not stopped bringing ideas, the brokerage houses, they have a lot to talk about as well and of course the authorities,” he explained.

Martínez Gavica explained that the stock market in the country lags behind, compared to other markets such as Brazil, so there is a lack of more incentives for companies to reach the stock market.

“There are many promotional things, but at the end of the day, there has to be an effort from all of us and what is up to the Government is to streamline the procedures, simpler and give benefits that are generally tax or other, “he said.

Read: Selection 2021 | Solar energy advances in homes despite government disdain

These are the companies that have started their goodbye from the BMV

Throughout 2021, the delisting request of several companies was registered in the Mexican Stock Exchange: Bio Pappel, Lala, Fortaleza Materiales, Elementia Materiales, IEnova, Pochteca, General Seguros or the intention of Santander’s parent company.

In the case of Lala Group, headed by Eduardo Tricio, on December 13 its shareholders approved the cancellation of their securities on the stock market, after the process began in August.

At the time, the company ´detailed that the offer price was 17.36 pesos per title, which reflects a premium of 20% with respect to the average of the listed value of the shares representing the capital stock of the last 30 trading days , prior to the announcement of the intention to offer on May 21.

While Santander in March announced its intention to purchase the remaining 8.3% of the shares of its subsidiary in Mexico and the eventual exit from the stock market, however, on June 8 it announced that its plans changed and it will make the offer but its securities will remain on the BMV.

Read: Selection 2021 | Oxxo debuts as a fintech: launches app to send and receive money

This December, the general director of Santander México, Héctor Grisi Checa, explained that although the repurchase offer does not contemplate the delisting part, this process is a decision that will be made by its parent company.

Grisi Checa explained that the reason for this buyback is because the market is not recognizing the bank’s value, since its share is very cheap and for Santander it is much more interesting to invest in Mexico and continue growing in the country.

While the president of the Spanish bank, Ana Botín said recently that the buyback of shares (of which they already account for 96% of the securities on the BMV) is a global strategy to reduce complexity.

“To integrate both regionally and globally, The One Santander, this is simpler and therefore it is the strategy we have been following and it shows our confidence in the country ”, he specified in a meeting with the media.

In turn, on September 28 Biopappel received authorization from the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) for the cancellation of the registration in the National Securities Registry of all its shares, with which they would no longer be listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, on November 24 Elementia Materials reported that the withdrawal of the issuer was approved at the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, reaching 98.78% of the shares representing its capital stock.

Also that November 24, the assembly of Strength Materials gave its approval for the exit of its securities from the BMV, with the favorable vote of 98.88% of the shares representing its capital stock.

While on October 13, the company Infraestructura Energética Nova (IEnova) received authorization from the CNBV for the cancellation of the registration in the National Securities Registry of its shares, for which reason they were no longer listed on October 15.

The company Pochteca announced on June 29 that it was analyzing the possibility of carrying out a public offer for the acquisition of shares and, in due course, canceling the registration of the shares in the National Securities Registry and their listing on the BMV.

While General Insurance He also announced that on May 31, the CNBV authorized the cancellation of their titles and delisting from the Stock Market.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico