Among many things, 2021 will be remembered as the year in which the CEOs of companies such as Amazon, Disney and Twitter, and many more, passed the baton.

We are practically hours away from saying goodbye to one of the most volatile years in history, so to speak; a year that began with a sea of ​​uncertainties and that ends, despite all the advances, in the same way thanks to the arrival of the new variant of Covid-19, the Ómicron, which is turning the whole world on its head.

In general terms, it can be said that 2021 has been the year in which we have learned to live with the presence of the virus that, after its arrival last year, changed everything, so much so that, to this day, we continue with a great uncertainty for 2022.

On the other hand, for some companies, 2022 looms large with the word change in their vocabulary, which comes from the resignation of their CEOs and that, ultimately, will have an impact, yes or yes, on their modus operandi.

Some of the CEOs who said goodbye to their positions in 2021 are giants such as Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Jack Dorsey (Twitter), Bob Iger (Disney), among others, characters of everyday life who, without a doubt, became in great references in a context almost totally dominated by digitization.

Since February of this year, the CEO of the eCommerce giant, Amazon, announced his separation from the company that he founded. In this way, on July 5, within the framework of Amazon’s 27 years, Bezos made his departure from the company official.

“I am excited to announce that in the third quarter I will be transitioning to become the executive chairman of the Amazon board, Andy Jassy will become the CEO. In my new role, I intend to focus my energies and my attention on new products and initiatives in the early stages ”, was part of what he said in a statement.

By November of this year, Jack Dorsey, now a former CEO of Twitter, was the one who gave the surprise by announcing his retirement from the social network, one of the most powerful in the world.

“I have decided to leave Twitter because I believe that the company is ready to continue without its founders. Why? There is a lot of talk about the importance of a company being ‘founder-run’. Ultimately, I think that’s very limiting and a single point of failure. I have worked hard to ensure that this company can separate from its founders. There are not many companies that reach this level. And there aren’t many founders who choose their company over their own ego. I know we will prove that this was the right move… Thank you all for the trust you have placed in me, ”Dorsey said in a statement.

Disney, on December 22, is another of the giant companies that fired their CEO in 2021, an announcement that came surprisingly from Bob Iger, after 15 years at the helm of the company.

According to what was disseminated in different media, Iger’s resignation is due to issues of his own mental and emotional health. In a statement, the now former CEO of Disney explained some of the reasons for his departure as follows:

“I became a little more dismissive of other people’s opinions than I should have been. That was an early sign that it was time. It wasn’t the reason I left, but it was a contributing factor. Over time, I started to listen less and maybe with a little less tolerance to other people’s opinions, maybe because I became a little more confident in mine, which is what sometimes happens when you build yourself. “

OnlyFans, the controversial content platform, and Pinduoduo, one of the large Chinese companies dedicated to eCommerce, said goodbye to their CEOs in this 2021 of great uncertainties and will begin 2022 with a new horizon in sight.

Now read: