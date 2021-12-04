“We will continue to invest in the development of new engines in the future,” said José Román, CEO of Nissan Mexicana in September. The manager is one of those convinced that the internal combustion engine will not disappear in the near future in the country. “There are markets that are ready for electrification, but there are others where you cannot abandon combustion engines 100%,” he said.

Holger Nestler, CEO and president of Volkswagen de México, agrees with this vision: “We are not going to abandon the internal combustion engine, we cannot do so because it will not disappear anytime soon. In 2030, only about 20% of the global fleet will be electric, we are still going to have 80% combustion models. Perhaps Asia, Europe, the United States and South Africa will migrate a little faster towards electrification, but we cannot forget that the combustion engine will continue to play a big role. And we must look for be more efficient as electrification takes place, “he said in an interview with Expansion in September.

Although there is a widespread perception that hybrid models are much more efficient in their fuel consumption, there are cars with combustion engines that also save gasoline. “This is because the efficiency of a vehicle not only depends on its engine, but variants such as its size and weight come into play,” explains Gerardo San Román, director of Jato Dynamics. A large vehicle, such as a minivan or pickup, will consume more fuel than a sedan or hatchback. Even if the minivan or pickup is hybrid.

Even so, in the latest report on the performance of light vehicles sold in Mexico, the National Commission for the Efficient Use of Energy (CONUEE) points out that “there are performance values ​​that are obtained in a laboratory, under controlled conditions. , which although they may not be reproducible in real driving conditions, are an indicator that functions as a reference ”. According to the agency, which depends on the Ministry of Energy, these are the cars that save the most gasoline.