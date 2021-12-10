For no apparent reason for a scheduled agenda, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador met this afternoon with some of Mexico’s most important businessmen at the Kaluz Museum, located in the Historic Center of Mexico City.

Joaquín López-Doriga announced that AMLO’s arrival at the museum was between cameras and protective fences, but the President did not give any statement to the media about the meeting that was about to take place.

AMLO meets with businessmen from the Mexican Business Council (CMN)

None of the businessmen gave details on the subject of the meeting with AMLO, although it is expected to be discussed around the security and attraction of investments

The businessmen of the Mexican Business Council (CMN) and President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador in the company of Alfonso Romo and the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto, they started a meeting at the Kaluz museum in Mexico City.

So far, Antonio del Valle from Grupo Kaluz, Alejandro Ramírez, from Cinépolis, Blanca Treviño from Softtek, Carlos Salazar Lomelín, president of the Business Coordinating Council, have gathered at the place.

The event was also attended by Daniel Servitje from Grupo Bimbo, Eduardo Trizio from Grupo Lala, Adrián Sada from Vitro, Luis Berrondo from Mabe, Carlos Slim Dormit from América Móvil and Claudio X. González from Kimberly Clark.

A meeting with no shared details

Yes OK none of the businessmen gave details on the subject of the meeting with the President , is expected to be seen around investment security and attraction of the same.

Likewise, it is expected that they will talk about the arrival of Victoria Rodríguez at Banco de México (Banxico), where the business sector He has been emphatic in asking that the autonomy of the same continue to be respected.

Her arrival as governor of Banxico was approved by the Finance Commission with 14 votes in favor of legislators from Morena, PRD and PES, and 6 against. With this, she will become the first woman to hold this position in the central bank, her main objective will be to take care of price stability.

Also another topic that is expected to be touched on at the meeting is the electricity reform, after the private initiative He has asked that all power not be concentrated in the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

This is the second meeting that takes place in this same place between the Mexican Business Council and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The meeting with the businessmen left a lot to say to the public opinion, since this type of act was not carried out with the pandemic, and before it they were carried out to announce new investment proposals in the country.