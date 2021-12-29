It would seem like a joke, but every December 28th, April Fools’ Day is celebrated, a “holiday” that is used to play a joke on people and, of course, brands have not been left behind.

Mexico is a country that, traditionally, tends to celebrate this day through fake news or through jokes that can even get out of control.

And it is that, in some way, that is the spirit of the celebration of December 28, to mock or cheat others with truly outlandish situations or that no one would imagine even in the worst of scenarios.

On the other hand, for brands it is also a time in which they are allowed to play a joke on consumers, knowing that the day itself lends itself to doing so.

It should be noted that, in the United States, April Fool’s Day is known as April Fool’s, which is celebrated on April 1 of each year and that, as in Mexico, it is a day when jokes are allowed. people and consumers, of course, are included.

Now, we must take into account a truly important fact, which has to do with the presence of brands in social networks and their inevitable interaction with consumers through these channels.

Social networks are vital for companies today; They are that space through which they can get to know their customers better and, of course, they are also that window for complaints and suggestions made by consumers themselves.

However, today, December 28, was a day to join the trends of April Fools’ Day and allow yourself to play a bit with the confusion of the users.

Whether through shocking news, “last minute” notices, “official” announcements, the brands did their thing to make the consumer fall and it was through their social networks that, without a doubt, several of them fell.

Some of the examples that most provoked reactions from Internet users are the supposed “retirement” of Mamá Lucha, from Bodega Aurrerá; the “return” of the Vocho, of the Volkswagen; the “alliance” between KFC and Ferrari, and many more that sneaked onto the web as part of that “game” that allows April Fools’ Day.

Now read: