The Formula 1 He gave enough to talk about during the last week and that is that his presence on the Mexican circuit did not go unnoticed. It is the most important automobile sporting event in the world, where we see the best drivers from different countries traveling circuits on different continents at speeds of up to more than 300 kilometers per hour; this time, it was the turn of Mexico to be the host for him Formula 1 Grand Prix, at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome.

During this, it was expected that Sergio “Checo” Pérez managed to win a place on the podium in the race in his native country, a fact that he achieved in conjunction with his teammate Max Verstappen. The 71-lap race ended with the Red Bull team finishing first with its driver Max Verstappen, second place was Lewis Hamilton by the Mercedes team and third place on the podium was “Checo” Pérez, filling with pride. to the fans of Mexico since he is the first Mexican pilot to achieve position on the podium of the competition.

Given such merit on the part of the Mexican who has gone down in the history of the Formula 1 when winning in his native country, different Brands have joined the celebration of Checo’s victory on the podium.

The brightness is within everyone’s reach. It is enough to turn on what we carry inside to reach it ✨🏎 Today you have made history. We are witnesses and your country celebrates it. Shout it out, Mexico‼ ️🇲🇽🙌🏻 #FactsToShine pic.twitter.com/xihpRFnmdj – Corona MX (@Corona_MX) November 7, 2021

Obviously Red Bull could not fail to congratulate Checo Pérez, however, the other brands, such as for example RappiAlthough they had no commitment to congratulate the broker, they decided to be part of the conversation, taking advantage of the trend to show themselves on social networks, which also works to improve the perception that users have on social networks about these brands.

These publications have received a considerable amount of reactions, taking into account that it is a bit difficult for them to appear in the user feed since numerous accounts are in charge of congratulating Checo for his podium, including some brands from all over the world.

However, this strategy was also used even by some political figures in Mexico, who also demonstrated supporting the Checo before, during and after the race, in the same way achieving endless reactions, as was the case of José Antonio Meade, Miguel Ángel Mancera and Margarita Zavala.

This type of strategy that seems “simple” at first glance, manages to sympathize with users on social networks, giving them to understand that brands are constantly supporting Mexican talent, even if it is in the sports field, consequently having a better perception of the users before these. In the same way, they emphasize the importance of efficiently using the trends of the moment in our favor, since with “simple” actions, we can achieve great changes.

