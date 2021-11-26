The most used service to send and receive money has changes that you will have to take into account in order to continue using Bizum correctly.

Bizum has become one of the most used applications and services, it seems unthinkable today to have to return money to an acquaintance or friend using currency when the most comfortable thing is to unlock the mobile phone, enter the application, write the amount and send that money to the specific person.

The use of Bizum has spread and it seems that it will not stop growing, at least in the short term, but what happens is that, as its popularity rises, the first general disadvantages of the application begin to exist. And, it is that, everything changes and Bizum is in a period of this type.

The main changes that Bizum has undergone are various and may affect you to a lesser or greater extent. The main one is that a maximum of 60 operations can be received per month, while the number of operations that can be carried out are unlimited. Come on, what they want to control is the income of money.

The minimum figure of an operation in Bizum It becomes 50 cents while the maximum amount is 1,000 euros. Of course, the maximum amount that can be received in a day is 2,000 euros. So, if you are lucky enough to have two people send you 1,000 euros each, you will not be able to receive more money during that day.

And finally, massive money transfers can be made to up to 30 different people within the application. Another aspect to take into account is the bank in which you have the account associated with Bizum, as the bank may have its own rules when managing the guidelines of the money sending and receiving service on-line.