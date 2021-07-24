These are the best-selling Xiaomi phones this month according to Amazon

Thanks to its mid-range terminals,. It is enough to enter platforms such as Amazon to see how much of the best-selling mobiles correspond to brands such as Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO.

If you were thinking of renewing your smartphone, do not miss this article because below we are going to collect the five best-selling Xiaomi mobile devices on Amazon, these being probably the most recommended of the moment.

The five best-selling Xiaomi phones of this month

Although this month the Samsung Galaxy A21S Y Samsung Galaxy Galaxy M11 They have managed to get ahead of Xiaomi, the POCO X3 Pro continues to position itself as one of the best-selling mobiles, specifically in position number three. To achieve this, it offers a 120Hz screen, a Snapdragon 860 and a 5,169mAh battery, all this from just 200 euros on Amazon.

The second best-selling Xiaomi this month is the Redmi Note 10 Pro. This has a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 732G and a large 5,020mAh battery. What’s more, We can buy it on Amazon for only 244 euros.

After these two models, the next best-selling Xiaomi mobile this month is the Redmi 9C. At a price of only 118 euros, is placed as one of the cheapest options incorporating a 6.53-inch HD + LCD screen, a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, a 13MP main camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

In fourth place we find the Redmi Note 10 5G along with its 90Hz FHD + screen, its MediaTek Dimensity 700, its 48MP main camera and its 5,000mAh battery, all of this from only 179 euros for sale on Amazon.

Finally, within the TOP 5 of the best-selling Xiaomi smartphones of this month on Amazon we find the Redmi Note 9, a device that although it turns out to be of the previous generation, adds an FHD + screen, a MediaTek Helio G85 and a 5,020mAh battery. Its price, only 163 euros on Amazon.

