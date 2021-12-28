We compiled the list of the best-selling games on Steam in 2021, which is like saying the best-selling games on PC, since Steam dominates with more than 90% of sales.

The year ends, and it is time to take stock. If in the hardware section 2021 has been a nightmare, without gaming cards and without last generation consoles in stock, at least PC games have broken all records for sales and users.

Steam posted today the list with the 100 best-selling PC games of 2021.

Valve never gives profit figures, so we cannot know exactly who has sold the most, and how much. But it does divide the list into Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze categories, that give us an idea of ​​who has won the most. Within each category there is also no strict order, they are all grouped in no particular order.

Thinking of renovating your gaming computer? In this guide we give you some very useful tips to buy a desktop gaming PC and enjoy it for many years.

The category Platinum, the best-selling games, surely all have exceeded one million units sold. But you also have to take into account the free games that make money through DLCs and micropayments.

These are the 12 best-selling Steam games of 2021 (random order):

GTA V

Apex legends

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Battlefield 2042

Naraka: Bladepoint

Dead by daylight

Destiny 2

New World

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Valheim

Dota 2

As is tradition, multiplayer online games predominate, which have also been on the list for years.

Dota 2, CS: GO Y Grand theft auto v They carry 6 years appearing on the list, but because this classification has only existed for 6 years. They are much older and among the best sellers since their launch.

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Y Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege They have been on the platinum list for 4 years. Destiny 2, three.

The games released this year are New World, Valheim, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, and Dead by Daylight.

Highlight, New World, the first notable game from Amazon Games, an open-world massively multiplayer title. Y Valheim, an indie survival game in Viking times.

This is the Gold list, with positions 13 to 24 (random):

War thunder

Sea of ​​thieves

Rust

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two

The Elder Scrolls Online

FIFA 22

Final Fantasy XIV

Warframe

Forza Horizon 4

Red Dead Redemption II

Forza Horizon 5

The trend continues, dominating multiplayer games, some of them free.

If you want to see the positions from 40 to 100, see the complete list.

The same place also collects the games most played at the same time, the best-selling virtual reality games, and other hit lists.