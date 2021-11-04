These are the best-selling games on the Switch!

In a recent report by Nintendo, we tell you that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was crowned the most successful game in the series and on Nintendo Switch in general! But What are the games that happen to you in this top 10? The Japanese company shared a ready with official figures and these are the main ones.

At first glance, the case of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe versus Animal Crossing New Horizons, as the plumber’s racing title debuted in 2017. and your sales keep piling up. And another franchise that undoubtedly continues to be successful is Pokemon, which has both versions of its latest installments with extremely healthy sales: Pokémon Sword / Pokémon Shield has 22.64 million parts sold, while Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! they distributed 13.83 million.

Another interesting fact is that Ring Fit Adventure slipped last on the list, with 12.21 million copies soldDespite the fact that we could consider it as a niche product, the numbers show us its popularity among users. You have it? What games on this list did you buy?

Editor’s Note: A part of the great success of the Nintendo Switch is its attractive exclusives and its sales that continue to grow is an indication of the above.