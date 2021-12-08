The end of the year means it’s time to recap the best of the last 12 months. In particular, 2021 was a great period for RPG all types. From the independent scene, through medium-sized productions, to the big launches of the most popular franchises in this medium. It is so a simple visit to Metacritic reveals which were the best installments that this genre offered us in 2021.

In the list of the best RPGs of 2021 we find titles such as Tales of Arise and Shin Megami Tensei V, deliveries that have substantially evolved to their respective series. We also see a healthy representation by the independent scene.

–Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights – 84%

–Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy – 84%

–Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster – 85%

–Shin Megami Tensei V – 85%

–Tales of Arise – 87%

–Wildermyth – 87%

–Monster hunter rise – 88%

–Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – 89%

–Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – 90%

–Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – 92%

While some of these deliveries were improved versions or remasters of titles from previous years, this does not detract from the great work that was carried out. Even some of these, What Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, have completely original content.

In related topics, here you can check our review of Shin Megami Tensei V, and here that of Tales of Arise.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, this was a great year for RPGs. Along with the titles mentioned, we also saw NEO: The World Ends With You and Voice of Cards, games that are also very worthwhile for lovers of this genre. Hopefully 2022 is as good or better.

Via: GameSpot