One more year the LUX 2021 Awards, awarded by the Association of Professional Photographers of Spain (AFPE) since 1993 to give “the visibility, recognition and prestige that this art deserves“. Awards for the work of professionals in the media that have stood out in eleven categories and have been awarded a LUX of Gold, Silver or Bronze.

There is therefore no absolute winner, since all the categories have the same value, but that does not mean that some of the winners do not stand out especially. It is the case this year of Pep Avila, a regular at these awards that has been the three statuettes in their category, which rewards the best advertising work.



From the series ‘Esperanza’ by Alfonso Novo, LUX Oro in Documentary Report category

For the jury, Pep has managed to emphasize with his work “its ability to convey emotions and the visual impact it achieves thanks to an innovative approach“In addition, the jury also highlights the works of Fuco Reyes, ‘We who are from the arts’, about the frustration of several students at the disappearance of the arts in education; and that of Ana Cruz Fernandez, ‘The innocence of transplantation’, you are looking for “make visible and normalize child transplantation through moving photographs that reveal the optimistic gaze and joy without prejudice of children“.

Finally, the organization also highlights the first award received by Alfonso Novo in category Documentary Report with ‘Esperanza’, a report “loaded with breathtaking images that reflect an imposing operation“In fact, for the jury this edition of the awards is summarized in an” awakening of conscience “, with”much contribution, awareness and emotion behind each award-winning work“.



From the series “Nuestra Eternidad” by Juan Palomino Bautista, LUX Bronze in Personal Project category

As always, we leave you with some of the winning images, without forgetting the recommendation to visit the contest website to see more photographs of the winning works.

Results LUX Awards 2021:

Advertising Category:

LUX Oro: Pep Ávila for his work “Free yourself and Connect with Life”













LUX Silver: Pep Ávila for his work “Matías Buenos Días”













LUX Bronze: Pep Ávila for his work “When you see well, history changes”









Fashion and Beauty Category:

LUX Gold: Héctor Socorro for his work “Roisin”













LUX Silver: Juanchy García for his work “Tradition and Culture”













LUX Bronze: Jake and Claud for their work “I Want to Feel That”













Documentary Report Category:

LUX Oro: Alfonso Novo for his work “Esperanza”













LUX Silver: Eduardo Blanco Mendizábal for his work “Massive Eclosion of Ephemera”













LUX Bronze: Marcos Rodríguez Cotelo for his work “Forced Emigration”













Still Life Category:

LUX Oro: Jordi Garcia for his work “Inedible?”













LUX Silver: José Ornia for his work “Vínculo Natural”













LUX Bronze: David Barra for his work “Infinity Crystal”





Portrait Category:

LUX Gold: Ana Cruz Fernández Rodríguez for her work “The innocence of transplantation”













LUX Silver: Miguel Ángel Cruzado Gómez for his work “Wetplate Colodion”













LUX Bronze: Jesús Blasco de Avellaneda for his work “Survivor”





Personal Project Category:

LUX Oro: Fuco Reyes for his work “We who are from the arts”













LUX Silver: María Cano Muñoz for her work “Finding the Form”













LUX Bronze: Juan Palomino Bautista for his work “Our Eternity”













Architecture and Interior Design Category:

LUX Gold: Adolfo Enríquez Calo for his work “Hierro”





LUX Silver: Marcela Grassi for her work “Visions”





LUX Bronze: Pol Viladoms for his work “Still Life”





Landscape and Nature Category:

LUX Gold: Miquel Ángel Artús Illana for his work “European Bison”













LUX Silver: Emilio Barrionuevo for his work “Ruge el Volcán”





LUX Bronze: Marcos Rodríguez Cotelo for his work “Confusions”













Social Report Category:

LUX Gold: Alberto Pérez de la Fuente for his work “Histories”





LUX Plata: Carlos Garralaga for his work “The Family”





LUX Bronze: Alberto Pérez de la Fuente for his work “Fotografas de Altura”





Industrial Category:

LUX Gold: Adolfo Enríquez Calo for his work “Cars”





LUX Silver: José Luis López de Zubiría for his work “Precision Spindles”









LUX Bronze: José Miguel Taltavull for his work “2 Monos Chair”













Junior Category:

LUX Junior Award: Carol Galiñanes García for her work “Fissures”













Honorable Mention: Peter Blue for his work “Post-Viral Agoraphobia”













Honorable Mention: Antonio J.Yerpes Martínez for his work “Deep Textile”













Cover photo | From the series ‘Matías Buenos Días’ by Pep Ávila, winner of the Silver LUX in the Advertising category