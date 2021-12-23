There are all kinds of photography contests, but the most common is that they are dedicated to a single photographic discipline. However, some like the Siena International Photo Awards (SIPA), a contest of Italian origin organized by the cultural entity Art Photo Travel, reward images of all kinds of genres. Therefore, the winners of its seventh edition could well be the images of this year. And one of the winners of 2021 is Spanish.

But let’s start with the image that you have seen on the cover (which we had to cut to adapt to the web format), which has taken the title of ‘SIPA Contest Photo of the Year‘. Its titled ‘Hardship of Life‘, it is the work of the Turk Mehmet Aslan and shows a father who has lost a leg and lifts his son, born without limbs due to a congenital disorder caused by the medications his mother had to take after falling ill from the nerve gas inhaled in the war in Syria. .



‘Flying in The Rain’ by Nicolas Reusens Bodén. Third place in the ‘Animals in their Environment’ category of the Siena International Photo Awards 2021 contest

A tough image, which lives up to its title (“the hardness of life”), and which was selected from tens of thousands of images (they do not give the specific data) sent by photographers of 163 countries by a jury composed among others Tino Soriano. One of our most popular photographers says that the protagonists of the photo “they represent all the victims of all wars. Humanity builds first and then destroys. The lives of the protagonists are clearly devastated by the act of war itself, but nevertheless, the image shows the capacity for greatness and human compassion.“.

Of course, of course, this is not the only outstanding photo since the best photographs of eleven categories to contest (number similar to last year) and among which there were some changes but one dedicated to photos related to the pandemic remained.

Precisely in it we find the only Spanish winner in the competition: Brais lorenzo couto for ‘Birthday‘, which shows the celebration of Elena Pérez’s 98th birthday, in a nursing home in Ourense surrounded by toilets with masks and PPE.



‘Welcome to the Paradise – Pardis XIII’ by Manolo Espaliú. Third place in the ‘Architecture & Urban Spaces’ category of the Siena International Photo Awards 2021 competition

A great photo that will surely sound familiar to you because it has already won the Ortega y Gasset award for the best photography of 2020 and was a finalist in the 2021 Sony World Photography Awards.

In addition, we had Manolo Espaliú, Nicolas Reusens Bodén that were in third place in the category ‘Architecture and urban spaces’ and ‘Animals in their environment’ (respectively) and several that obtained some honorable mention in different categories.

We, as always, we congratulate all the winners and we leave you with the winning photos of each category, not without inviting you to visit their website to see many more interesting images.

Overall winner ‘SIPA Contest Photo of the Year 2021’:

Mehmet Aslan (Turkey) with ‘Hardship of Life’:





Category ‘Documentary & Photojournalism’

First place: Marcus Westberg with ‘Captive’:





Category ‘Sports in Action’

First place: Anupam Roy Chowdhury with ‘Street Fighting’:





Category ‘Architecture & Urban Spaces’

First place: Gustav Willeit with ‘Lona / Biala’:





Category ‘Animals in their Environment’

First Place: Ronan Donovan with ‘Food for Weeks’:





Category ‘The Beauty of the Nature’

First place: Shirley Wung with ‘Green Light Forest’:





Category ‘Fascinating Faces & Characters’

First place: Selene Magnolia with ‘Zor’:





Category ‘Journeys & Adventures’

First place: Sergey Savvi with ‘This is My Jungle!’:





Category ‘Street Photography’

First place: Lopamudra Talukdar with ‘Childhood’:





Category ‘COVID-19’

First place: Brais Lorenzo Couto with ‘Birthday’:





Category ‘Under 20’

First place: Ben Pulletz with ‘Buzzard at Dusk’:





Category ‘Storyboard’

First place: Brent Stirton with ‘Saving Chimpanzees in Congo’:





Category ‘Video’

First place: Farida Alam with ‘My Sister and I’:

Cover photo | ‘Hardship of Life’ by Mehmet Aslan. Overall winner of the SIPA Contest Photo of the Year 2021 (cropped to fit the horizontal layout of the page)