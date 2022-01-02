In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Oppo has positioned itself as one of the best alternatives to Xiaomi and Samsung with high-end, medium and very cheap mobile phones. These are the best models that you can buy right now.

If the arrival of Xiaomi to Spain marked a before and after in the Chinese mobile brands that came to sweep sales, with Oppo something similar is happening. These brand have very good mobiles at very attractive prices.

With Oppo it can happen as with Xiaomi, they have so many phones in their catalog that it can be overwhelming to make a choice. That’s what we’re here for, to help you make the best purchase possible, that’s why we have selected the best Oppo mobile models.



These mobiles are selected in different categories, such as the highest-end and generally the ones with the best features. But also the Oppo phones with the best value for money or the cheapest ones that are worth just what they ask for them.

You can make the best choice to spend your money by selecting one of these Oppo phones.

The high-end: Oppo Find X3 Pro

Oppo Find X3 Pro for 997 euros

Right now there is no mobile in Oppo’s product range better than this one. It is the new Oppo Find X3 Pro, a smartphone that stands out for its design, something totally different from what has been seen so far, and having top-notch features.

Oppo Find X3 Pro has a special design where the back is a single piece of glass, even with that “bump” where it houses the 4 main cameras.

Otherwise it has premium range features, such as an AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 888 processor compatible with 5G, 50 megapixel camera or 4,500mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast charge.

Screen: 6.7 “AMOLED QHD + at 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 888

RAM: 12 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Cameras: 50 Mpx., 50 Mpx wide angle, 3X 13 Mpx telephoto, 3 Mpx 60x macro.

Front camera: 32 Mpx

Battery: 4,500 mAh, load 65W

Do not miss the complete analysis that we have published on this Oppo Find X3 Pro. Its negative point is that with all the good that technology can offer, the price also goes up. Here you can find it in different stores:

Upper-mid-range with 5G: Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G

Oppo Find X3 Lite for 346 euros

For those who are looking for a high-end mobile but with a lower price, Oppo offers this Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G, and do not be fooled by the last name “Lite”, because it is a mobile with great performance.

As we already discussed in our analysis. In our analysis, this mobile feels premium with a reduced price.

It has a good camera, 5G connection to download at maximum speed and a battery for two days that in the worst case also has fast charging.

Count with one Snapdragon 765G processor optimized for gaming and it is supported by 8 GB of RAM and a storage of 128 GB. These are its characteristics.

Screen: 6.44 “AMOLED Full HD + at 90Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 765G

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128GB

Cameras: 64 Mpx., 8 Mpx wide angle, 2 Mpx mono, 2 Mpx macro.

Front camera: 32 Mpx

Battery: 4,300 mAh, load 65W

Not bad for a not very expensive mobile that offers premium performance, even with games, good battery and camera.

With better camera: Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G for 470 euros

This Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G seems to be in a no man’s land, but in reality it is a high-end mobile with a quite interesting screen and an excellent camera to take better photos and videos.

It has a 6.5-inch 180Hz AMOLED display, which gives it an advantage over other mobiles, especially if you want it to play. The Snapdragon 765G processor, widely used in Oppo, performs phenomenal.

To this we have to add the 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage perfect to fill them with photos and videos that you can take with its 48 megapixel camera or selfies with its 32 megapixel camera.

These are its main characteristics.

Display: 6.5 “AMOLED, Full HD + at 180Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 765G

RAM: 12 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Cameras: 48 Mpx., 12 Mpx wide angle, 13 Mpx 2x zoom.

Front camera: 32 Mpx

Battery: 4,000 mAh, load 65W

As for prices, they vary according to the different stores where you can find it:

5G and cheap: Oppo Reno 4Z 5G

Oppo Reno 4Z 5G for 279 euros

We enter fully into the best cheap mobiles that Oppo has right now, especially among mobile phones with 5G. This Oppo Reno 4Z 5G is a good option for those looking for a mobile with good value for money.

As we already talked about it in the analysis, this mobile stands out for a very fast screen, performance with games and a good camera.

Opt for a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor to cut costs and give you 5G connectivity. But it has a 6.5-inch 120Hz display that makes up for everything. It has other blessings, like the 48 megapixel camera that works very well.

Screen: 6.57 “IPS, Full HD + at 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128GB

Cameras: 48 Mpx., 8 Mpx wide angle, 2 2 Mpx monochrome lenses.

Front camera: 16 Mpx

Battery: 4,000 mAh, 18W charge

Without a doubt, where it does it best is in the price, as it is one of the best value for money on this list. Here you can find it in different stores:

The cheapest: Oppo A53

Oppo A53 for 139 euros

The cheapest option, at least the best option among the cheapest Oppo mobiles, is undoubtedly this Oppo A53.

It is a mobile with an input processor such as the Snapdragon 460, That performs well for day-to-day functions but will take extra effort to move some games. It also has a 6.5 inch screen.

Screen: 6.5 “IPS, HD + at 90Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 460

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Cameras: 13 Mpx., Macro 2 Mpx., Depth sensor 2 Mpx.

Front camera: 16 Mpx

Battery: 5,000 mAh, 18W charge

But the best thing is the price, a very cheap mobile for anyone who needs a cheap smartphone for functions such as WhatsApp, social networks, calling and sending messages.

Its price is usually always below 200 euros. Here you can get it in different stores: