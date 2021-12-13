In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

With these MP3 players you can swim without problem listening to your favorite music or even radio and podcast programs.

Swimming is one of the most complete sports you can do, but swimming for a long time can be a boring exercise. If your thing is to play sports and put your favorite songs to motivate you, there is a solution.

MP3 players are still alive and in the world of swimming there are some specially designed for swimmers. They are totally hermetic so it does not matter if you are swimming in open water or in a pool because they support everything.

There are many products for swimmers that you can get at good prices, such as smart watches for swimming in the pool or those designed for open water swimmers.

These MP3 players are designed to occupy as little space as possible and are comfortable to use, although of course, the headphones have to be well worn to prevent water from entering the ear.

The only problem you will have is finding MP3 files. Today being in the age of streaming, it can be somewhat complicated. But if you still have a good MP3 music library, you will only have to connect them to the computer and drag the songs.

Best value for money: Sony NW-WS413

Sony NW-WS413 at Amazon

These headphones Sony NW-WS413 They are one of the best sellers among people looking to play music while swimming. These are sports headphones designed to withstand even salt water thanks to the IP65 / IP68 specification.

They have one 4GB capacity to store music or podcast, a 12 hour autonomy, can be submerged up to 2 meters for 30 minutes and must be used with swim caps for their water resistance design to work.

You can get them on Amazon for 79.90 euros.

With Bluetooth: CYBORIS Headphones

CYBORIS Headphones at Amazon

The Cyboris swim headphones they are a mix of the best of two worlds. On the one hand you have headphones with IPX8 to put them in the water, on the other they also have Bluetooth to pair it with a mobile.

The downside is that Bluetooth works up to 10 meters away, so if you swim in a lap pool, it won’t make much sense. Of course, it has 16 GB of storage to save your music. His autonomy is 16 hours.

Can be purchased on Amazon for 44.99 euros.

Very light: Tayogo

Tayogo Swimming Headphones at Amazon

The Tayogo swimming headphones They stand out for being very light, they only weigh 32 grams and have headphones that fit any ear and have plugs to prevent the entry of water.

It has a capacity of 8 GB, it is compatible with almost any current audio format such as MP3, Wav, FLAC, OGG … It is totally waterproof and the main module can be removed as if it were a pendrive.

Its price on Amazon is only 45.98 euros.

By bone conduction: Meowav

Meowav Bone Conduction Headphones at Amazon

Some different headphones, because they don’t actually use the traditional method of emitting waves to your ear, these are Meowav bone conduction headphones. They are fully waterproof and can be used for swimming.

Its technology emits sound waves directly to the bones of the head near the ear. The result is a clear sound, which is sure to surprise anyone who has not tried them. They also have Bluetooth although it has 16 GB of storage and a autonomy of 16 hours.

You can find them on Amazon for 79.99 euros with free shipping.

Wired player: Sewobye

Sewobye Swim Player at Amazon

Sewobye offers a different swimming player. Instead of being in a headband format to wear it around your head, it is a module to which you connect a pair of headphones that block the water.

The idea is to place it in the rubber of the glasses or perhaps in the swimsuit thanks to its clip. The headphones have a long cord that you can adjust so they don’t get in the way. Has a capacity of 8 GB and 16 hours of playback.

they cost 49.90 euros on Amazon with totally free shipping.