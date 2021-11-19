Yesterday, like every year, a new edition of the Xataka Awards, who have celebrated their Twelfth Anniversary with this and have inaugurated a new award: the Xataka Leyenda Award for Pedro Duque. In the Capitol cinemas in Madrid, and with Joaquín Reyes as master of ceremonies, the gala took place in which the 66 technological products of the year were finally unveiled.
Of all the winners of the Xataka Orange Awards 2021, we are going to determine the four categories of smartphones, where Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi were the big winners of the night. But we also do not forget the Community Award, which went to the Xiaomi Pad 5, the Best Tablet, which went to the Apple iPad Pro 2021 (M1), and the Best Smartwatch, which corresponded to the Apple Watch Series 7.
Best super high-end smartphone
Best high-end smartphone
Best mid-range smartphone
Xiaomi Poco F3 – Smartphone 128GB, 6GB RAM, Dual Sim, Deep Ocean Blue
Best entry-level smartphone
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (6.5 ”90Hz AdaptiveSync DotDisplay Screen, 4GB + 64GB, 48MP Triple Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 700, 5G, 5000mah with 22.5W load) Gray [Versión Española]