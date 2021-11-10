These are the best Good End deals on Amazon!

As is already a custom for this time of year, Amazon has started a discount period, this time in relation to the Good End in Mexico. Thus, From November 10 to 16 you can find a series of offers for video games, TVs, and various devices. Thus, below we present you with some of the products that are worth the most.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote control (includes TV control), HD streaming device, 2021 edition – From $ 1,399 pesos to $ 799 pesos.

Screen TCL 32 ″ HD Smart TV LED 32A325 Android TV – From $ 4,699 pesos to $ 3,599 pesos.

Titanfall Xbox One – From $ 399 pesos to $ 149 pesos.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat – Nintendo Switch – From $ 999 pesos to $ 799 pesos.

Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombie Chronicles – Xbox One – Standard Edition – From $ 999 pesos to $ 649 pesos.

Far cry 5 – Standard Edition – Xbox One – From $ 699 pesos to $ 499 pesos.

Batman Arkham Knight – Playstation 4 – Standard Edition- From $ 499 pesos to $ 229 pesos.

Razer Homerun Bundle – Ornata V2, DeathAdder V2, Gigantus V2 L, Kraken V3 X – US Layout Black BundleWindows – From $ 3,999 pesos to $ 2,759 pesos.

Double charging station for Xbox X | S & Xbox One – Black – From $ 1,099 pesos to $ 389 pesos.

Kingston Fury Impact 32GB Kit (2x16GB) 2666Mhz DDR4 CL16 SODIMM Gamer Memory for LAPTOP Color Black (KF426S16IBK2 / 32) – From $ 4,760 pesos to $ 3,812 pesos.

We will be updating the list, so do not forget to come back for more offers.

Via: Amazon