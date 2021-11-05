On Lost ark We find different types of classes to choose from and each one is specialized in a combat style. While most are quite offensive, there are some that stand out when it comes to dealing damage.

In the following guide we leave you the tier list of classes depending on the role of DPS, either through melee or their abilities. It should be said that the game is currently in beta, so we will update all the information as we have more details. Do not miss it!

Lost Ark guide: best attackers

Gunner

It is the class that currently deals the most damage. It has several subclasses: Artificer, Gunman, Sniper and Demon Hunter. The one that does the most damage is the Artificer, although it must be taken into account that it is slow, since its skills require preparation. Their attacks usually consist of bombs and mines that require a set-up and blast time. However, when the blows hit, the damage is devastating.





Assassin

As for attack power, next on the list is the Assassin. He uses swords in combat and is very fast in movement, even having a dash to position yourself on the back of enemies. He can push back enemies and attack them in a horde, either through his simple attack or his abilities. Additionally, this class accumulates orbs that it can then unleash in the form of a powerful attack. The subclass Shadowhunter transforms the character into a demon with a very high attack power.





Martial artist

The Martial artist it handles close combat and has a slightly higher defense than the previous two classes, making it a balanced option. The subclass Bully he uses heavy tools that increases his damage. This class is capable of throwing enemies.





Warrior

Although curiously the warrior class is one of those with the least attack power according to the game’s graph, the subclass Berserker It is a very powerful option, especially when it unleashes accumulated rage. It has more defense than the rest of the classes, being very resistant on the battlefield.





Wizard

The main attribute in which the Wizard excels is in support. Either through the subclass Bard, This role is essentially intended to help the rest of your peers.