If you want to get started in photography, we believe that our selection of products will be of great help.

Despite the Kings of the current photograph, speaking of the more general public, are the mobile phones, for what is often said that the best camera you could have is the one you have with you at all times, the camera are still a essential element for those who are passionate about portraying everything that surrounds them, even if not in a professional way. If you want to follow this trend, I think we have found five perfect products for this nice hobby.

Sony DSC-HX60 compact camera

We started this digital journey with a photography camera of the company Sony, a benchmark in the sector, which has a sensor 20.4 megapixel Exmor R CMOS and what does the image processor add BIONZ X, which allows a more faithful color reproduction and with greater noise reduction. The camera has a 30x digital zoom and a autofocus with lock, which faithfully adjusts the frame size. This product also has manual controls, shoe multi-interface, a ergonomic grip and pop-up flash.

Compact camera Panasonic DMC-TZ71EG-S

Under the sub-brand Lumix, Inside the company Panasonic, this camera has a LVF electronic viewfinder with eye sensor to be able to frame the image when there are not good visibility conditions. The product uses a 12.1 megapixel MOS sensor and high sensitivity, being able to record also high definition video and with a 30x optical zoom. The so-called control ring facilitates smoother manual control, while the results what will you get in dimly lit environments they will seem to you surprising.

Canon PowerShot SX740 HS compact camera

Undoubtedly, Canyon is also considered a Referrer Among professionals in the sector and this camera, despite its limitations for those who make a living from photography, it is a great ally for the general public. As the first data to take into account, we would have to look at your 40x optical zoom, the use of a DIGIC processor really fast and the 4K resolution, all in a small body. Their 20.3 megapixels, sausages in the CMOS sensor, will allow you to capture impressive photos, as well as being able to share all the content thanks to the Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity.

Compact camera Panasonic Lumix DC-TZ90EG-K

We go back to Panasonic to discover another of his great models in the field of compact cameras. On this occasion, we bring you a product that has a 30x zoom, being able to reach up to 60x, function 4K selfie and a goal Leica DC Vario-Elma with 20.3 megapixels resolution. Also, obviously, you can record 4K resolution video and you will have the opportunity the RAW format, which will delight those of you who are looking forward to getting home to be able to edit your best snapshots.

Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100M4 compact camera

It might seem that almost all cameras fulfill the same function, but it is that this product of Sony takes a leap beyond the quality that is assumed. We are talking about a compact camera who uses a lens ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T, which will allow you to capture in wide angle up to 24 millimeters, one sensor 20.1 Megapixel Exmor RS CMOS and the processor BIONZ X, with which you will be able to capture more natural details and more realistic images. It has a LCD screen that you can tilt up to 180 degrees, control ring for the most advanced photography and a retractable electronic viewfinder high contrast.

