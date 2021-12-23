For many it is best CoC player in the world . The Japanese member of the Queen Walkers team has earned his reputation by being one of the most popular users smart when attacking rival villages. His balloons are feared by all his opponents.

This delivery of construction and multiplayer strategy It also has competitive championships, as is customary in many of today’s titles. That is why today we will review the best Clash of Clans players, who do not have to belong to a eSports team , but to have achieved milestones in the title developed by Supercell.

In fact, he was the great architect of the monthly qualifiers for the years 2019 and 2020, although in the latter they only reached the second place of the world cup.

Juan Francisco Diaz

This young boy from Mérida from only 21 years old He won the 2019 world championship with his Nova eSports Team. Thanks to your contribution, winners from the final of the Clash of Clans tournament through which he won 50,000 euros as a prize.

The work lasted and deserved its reward, although it had to be subjected to conditions of dubious guarantees. Basically, because he had to go to China to train with the rest of his teammates for 10 hours a day.

Rigo Torres

Before Klaus was named best player, he position was held by Rigo Torres, who belongs to the electronic sports team known as x6tence. A club that has been active since 2004 and is currently captained by the Mexican.

His fame precedes him for being the first Spanish-speaking player to be ranked among the first classified of the World Cups.

Maverick

The female representation comes from the hand of Maverick. For many the best Clash of Clans player. If it is characterized by something, it is by the quality of its strategies, since it knows how to read each village perfectly to know where and with what to attack.

Today the Spanish is the Zurraque War leader, an eSports team that, despite not reaching those mentioned above, enjoys good positions in tournaments.

TheTrueKing

Its about first user to reach 3,000 drinks in the SuperCell work. A number currently reached by millions of players, but being a pioneer in this context gives you the pleasure of being on this list.

Ricardo Furiano

When we talk about Ricardo, we talk about one of the members of the largest Spanish-speaking clan family, but not only that, but he has become the best Spanish player based on his number of cups and even placed in the top 50 in the world.