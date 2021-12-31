As such, for the moment they discard HEV self-rechargers and only come with PHEV technology ( plug-in hybrids ), but where Citroën is very well positioned in the market. In the case of the former, they continue to dominate the lists of the best sellers within the category of what can be ECO vehicles. They are respectful with the environment and allow you to save a few euros. In the case of the latter, the French manufacturer is where it is focusing the most also due to its even greater advantages (for example, those that carry the Zero emissions label).

But the question is to know which is the best hybrid car today, and there Citroën has a lot to say. A brand that has bet very well on this technology, in addition to what may be its 100% electric vehicles, and with which it is reflected with great interest for different users and drivers.

Present for almost two decades in our market, hybrid cars are becoming more and more common, as well as being a refined technology with more powerful cars and a greater autonomy. There are already several brands that have one or more models of this type, such as hybrid SUVs.

Its sustainable range

In this sense, Citroën wants to highlight its range of electrified vehicles, which are as valid for travel as their counterparts with thermal engines. Thus, we can find the advantages of the plug-in hybrid variant of the SUV Citroën C5 Aircross, for a new travel experience in which comfort, silence and fluidity of movement and respect for the environment stand out.

But also with other equally interesting models such as the C5 X, which is based today among the most plausible of its category. The technology of both cars is identical and the offer as a whole is similar. Each SUV has its design, its personality, but in the mechanical section they are very similar.

Citroën C5 Aircross

This Citroën C5 Aircross is one of the most popular hybrids on the market. It is characterized by offering us a Medium SUV, only 4.5 meters long, but with a truly functional interior, closer to minivans than current crossovers, but with which we obtain a more sustainable commitment: it shows off the Zero label of the DGT.

It does so by equipping a 180 hp gasoline engine and an 80 kW electric unit for a combined power of 225 hp. It offers up to 55 kilometers of autonomy in electric mode. In addition, thanks to the ‘ë-Save’ function, it allows to maintain a reserve of electrical energy to use in those moments when it is essential to travel in zero emissions mode, such as at the end of a certain trip. It also stands out for its many interior technologies, as well as for its ride comfort, with suspensions that filter and absorb all the irregularities of the road. (here its technical data sheet).

Citroën C5 X Plug-in

The following one could say that it is a kind of update of the C5 Aircross, but in a much more efficient, more improved way. It is the C5 X Plug-in, which has been the last to arrive in 2021 to the electrified range of the French house, and with which Citroën is now betting so much in terms of its hybrids. It is a crossover that combines characteristics of a saloon, a station wagon and an SUV, due to its elevated position.

This version, also a plug-in hybrid, receives the DGT label zero. It does this by combining the 1.6-liter 180 hp gasoline engine with the 110 hp electric motor to, between the two, offer a combined power of 225 hp. In addition, it can circulate in 100% electric mode up to 55 kilometers. C5 X will also be at the forefront of assistance systems, which use radars, cameras and sensors to offer, for example, level 2 semi-autonomous driving in accordance with current legislation through the system. Highway Driver Assist.