Although there is still more than a week left for Black Friday to start, some large establishments are already beginning to put their offers both through their web portals and in their physical stores, as has happened with Mediamarkt, of which you already have we count your best offers.

Now it is the turn of PCComponentes, which since yesterday at 10:00 p.m. enabled through its website the offers it will have for this year, and therefore from SomosXbox we want to help you, showing the best Black Friday deals from PCComponentes, to get the most out of the sales for Christmas.

🚨¡𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗘𝗡 𝗣𝗖𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗦! 🏷 Discounts of up to 45% ✅ Free shipping from € 100 and in 24 / 48H 💸 Pay with Bizum 😄 Tailor-made financing!

📍 Returns until January 15 ⬇️ LET’S GO! ⬇️ – PcComponentes (@pccomponentes) November 15, 2021

These are the best Black Friday deals from PCComponentes

To start with the best Black Friday deals from PCComponentes we find a television that will be great to get the most out of the new generation consoles and their support at 120 hertz. We speak neither more nor less than the LG OLED65C11LB, which can be purchased with a 17% discount for € 1,399.

Don’t miss xtralife’s Black Friday with great bargains in great games for Xbox

Those who want to domotize their home are also in luck, since with the offers of PCComponentes they will be able to get a Google Nest mini in exchange for only € 17.99, thus being able to get hold of the google assistant in exchange for a ridiculous price and start automating some house actions.

The third of the best Black Friday deals from PCComponentes features the peripheral brand Razer, since we can get hold of it Razer Kraken Tournament Edition in exchange for € 54.99, that is to say, with a 45% discount, positioning itself as a great quality / price ratio option.

On the other hand, those users who want to start in the world of streaming also have the possibility of getting the Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 for only € 59’98, having applied a discount of more than 60% with respect to its official price.

Finally, those who are thinking of acquiring a gaming laptop, PCComponentes also offers us the possibility of obtaining the HP Omen 15-en1004ns for € 1,329, counting inside an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD and an RTX 3070, being a device capable of moving almost all titles at wide resolutions with ease.