Mexico has presented a considerable increase in the activity in the daily use of mobile applications, according to data from the web portal branch, in the country there are approximately 115.4 million connected mobile devices, which represents 81 percent of the population Therefore, the national territory represents a great opportunity in the development and use of mobile applications that allow Mexicans to make investments in a safe and effective way, under this term it is necessary to know which are the best apps to invest in Mexico , which allow investments without much risk to new investors.

The development in terms of investments within the national territory continues to grow, for Miranda Media & PR, out of every 10 thousand people within the economically active sector in Mexico, only 35 invest directly in shares within the stock market, that is why A sustainable and technological development must be sought that meets the characteristics demanded by new investors, since they are immersed in a digital world dominated by mobile applications.

The best apps to invest in Mexico.

FondiMex: This digital tool works as a financing platform for companies, in addition to having an area where it is possible to fund AAA accounts in Mexico and diversify income, with a profitability of between 15 percent and 22 percent, with a low probability of risk.

Finsus: This is a Mexican sustainable financial company, which offers different methods of both financing and investment, the advantage of this platform is the Prosofipo type insurance, which guarantees a payment for investments of up to 25 thousand dollars, in addition to delivering annual returns up to 11 percent, with a low probability of risk and an annual rate of 10 percent.

GBM +: This platform offers new investors the possibility of investing from minimum amounts of 20 pesos which delivers a series of annual returns depending on the amounts invested and the investor’s profile, in addition the app offers a real-time market mapping. allowing instant evaluations to be obtained, it is considered a low risk probability for new investors.

Flink: this platform has as its main feature, the option to invest from minimum amounts of 30 pesos in fractional shares of globally recognized companies such as Tesla, Netflix, Adidas, among others, as well as being backed by investment funds within Accel and ALLVP, which positions it as a low risk app for new investors.

Cetes Directo: This platform is an initiative of the Mexican government, which was created to encourage savings and investment within Mexicans, in which it is possible to invest in bonds and CETES from 100 pesos, with the advantage of not having intermediaries nor commissions, it is also considered with a low risk probability.

PitchBull: This platform allows loans to small and medium-sized companies, with the aim of helping the growth of SMEs, within the app it is possible to invest from 500 pesos, with a yield from 9 percent to 22 percent, For this reason, it is considered with an average profitability of 15 percent and with a medium probability due to the profile of the applicant.

