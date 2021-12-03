The year is ending, although it may not seem like it. We are already in the whirlwind of December, with the deadline for Christmas shopping getting closer and closer. And like every year, app stores make their own rankings. Google Play made its own worldwide and Apple followed with its App Store. But now what Apple brings us is the ranking for our country.

We already know what they are the most popular apps and games of this 2021 in Spain, separated for iPhone and iPad, and we also have the most popular Apple Arcade games. And by the way we have the list of winners of the ‘App Store Awards 2021’, the awards granted by Apple itself and that are a good advertising push for all the award-winning apps and games.

Index hide
1 The most popular free apps for the iPhone in 2021
2 The most popular paid apps for the iPhone in 2021
3 The most popular free games for iPhone in 2021
4 The most popular paid games for the iPhone in 2021
5 The most popular free apps for iPad in 2021
6 The most popular paid apps for the iPad in 2021
7 The most popular free games for the iPad in 2021
8 The most popular paid games for the iPad in 2021
9 The most popular Apple Arcade games in 2021
10 The winners of the 2021 App Store Awards
10.1 Apps
10.2 Games
10.3 Trends of the year: Connection

The most popular free apps for the iPhone in 2021

Few surprises in this first list showing local trends that are also repeated worldwide. With WhatsApp leading free app downloads followed by TikTok, the leader in social networks at the moment. As we can see, the most popular apps on the planet appear followed by one another.

  1. WhatsApp Messenger
  2. TikTok
  3. Instagram
  4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  5. Telegram Messenger
  6. Google Maps – Transit & Food
  7. McDonald’s
  8. SHEIN – Online fashion
  9. Spotify: Music and Podcasts
  10. Gmail – Email by Google
  11. Facebook
  12. Netflix
  13. Glovo – More than Food Delivery
  14. AliExpress Shopping App
  15. Google drive
  16. Wallapop
  17. Amazon Prime Video
  18. Cl @ ave PIN
  19. Amazon
  20. Google Chrome

The most popular paid apps for the iPhone in 2021

It is always interesting to observe “what is it that makes iPhone users pay”, and Apple brings it to us here. And in the lead, Forest for iPhone, an app to stay focused that may have suffered an increase in sales as a result of telecommuting and the pandemic. Who knows, but here he is, at the top of the ranking.

  1. Forest – Your Focus Motivation
  2. AutoSleep Tracker for Watch
  3. TouchRetouch
  4. Human Anatomy Atlas 2021
  5. Threema. The Secure Messenger
  6. Procreate Pocket
  7. GoodNotes 5
  8. EpocCam Webcamera for Computer
  9. PhotoPills
  10. WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
  11. ProCamera. Pro Manual Camera.
  12. HeartWatch. Heart Rate Monitor
  13. FiLMiC – Video Camera
  14. Da Vinci Eye: AR Art Projector
  15. WorkOutDoors
  16. Facetune
  17. Radarbot Pro Speedcam Detector
  18. ProCam 8
  19. The Wonder Weeks
  20. Monash University FODMAP diet

The most popular free games for iPhone in 2021

Amongus

We continue with the free games and we find the famous infiltrated spy game, the traitor among us. A game that has been a trend for much of the year on almost all platforms and, of course, it had to be so on the iPhone as well. Among Us !, ladies and gentlemen.

Among Us !, ladies and gentlemen.

  1. Among Us!
  2. Parchisi STAR
  3. Project Makeover
  4. Clash Royal
  5. Water Sort Puzzle
  6. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D
  7. Brown stars
  8. Shortcut run
  9. Stumble Guys
  10. Roblox
  11. Subway Surfers
  12. Homescapes
  13. Call of Duty®: Mobile
  14. Pokemon go
  15. Trivia Crack
  16. Geometry Dash Lite
  17. Score! Hero 2
  18. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  19. Trivia Crack Adventure
  20. Mario Kart Tour

The most popular paid games for the iPhone in 2021

And when it comes to paid games we have Minecraft, the Microsoft prodigy that continues to reap great successes for the Redmond.

  1. Minecraft
  2. Monopoly
  3. Geometry Dash
  4. Pou
  5. Plague Inc.
  6. Football Manager 2020 Mobile
  7. My Child Levensborn
  8. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  9. Pocket Build
  10. Street Kart Racing – Simulator
  11. True skate
  12. Stardew valley
  13. RFS – Real Flight Simulator
  14. Hitman sniper
  15. Arcadia – Arcade Watch Game
  16. Bloons TD 6
  17. Incredibox
  18. Farming Simulator 20
  19. The Game of Life 2
  20. Antistress – Relaxing Games

The most popular free apps for iPad in 2021

Prime

The iPad has a large screen and is ideal for multimedia content, and the ranking of free apps fills with subscription apps at the top. Specifically, streaming apps. If 2021 has been the year of the great boom in streaming movies and series (the beginning of the sixth era of cinema), the first place for Prime Video only shows that the iPad has picked up the witness of the high demand for movies and series.

  1. Amazon Prime Video
  2. Netflix
  3. Disney +
  4. ZOOM Cloud Meetings
  5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  6. Google Chrome
  7. Calculator for iPad +
  8. Microsoft Teams
  9. TikTok
  10. Gmail – Email by Google
  11. Google drive
  12. Google Docs: Sync, Edit, Share
  13. Microsoft Word
  14. Spotify: Music and podcasts
  15. Google Meet
  16. HBO Nordic
  17. Pinterest
  18. Twitch: Life Game Streaming
  19. Google Classroom
  20. Discord – Talk, Chat & Hangout

The most popular paid apps for the iPad in 2021

And if in free apps we have streaming dominating, in paid apps we find creativity and productivity. And at the forefront of the entire ranking, Procreate, the great drawing and design app that is squeezed even more with an Apple Pencil and that allows you to create, literally, everything. As long as it is digital, of course.

  1. Procreate
  2. GoodNotes 5
  3. Notability
  4. iDoceo – Teacher gradebook
  5. Affinity Photo
  6. LumaFusion
  7. Duet Display
  8. Affinity Designer
  9. Human Anatomy Atlas 2021
  10. Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
  11. Noteshelf – Notes, Annotations
  12. Nomad sculp
  13. Amaziograph
  14. Forest – Your Focus Motivation
  15. Pixelmator Photo
  16. Notes Writer Pro – Sync & Share
  17. forScore
  18. forger Classic
  19. AnkiMobile Flashcards
  20. iReal Pro

The most popular free games for the iPad in 2021

Amongus

Games. Play. Have fun. Have fun with a larger screen than the iPhone, but keeping the trends. And of course, Among Us! go back to first place. It is going to be true that playing spy hunting, or becoming one to try to sabotage your companions, is really fun. Haven’t you given it a chance? Do it But a warning, hook. Much.

  1. Among Us!
  2. Roblox
  3. Project Makeover
  4. Brawl stars
  5. Hair Challenge
  6. Shortcut run
  7. DOP 2: Delete One Part
  8. Clash Royale
  9. Word Smash: Top Games
  10. Geometry Dash Lite
  11. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D
  12. Homescapes
  13. Subway Surfers
  14. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  15. Water Sort Puzzle
  16. Parchisi STAR
  17. Mario Kart Tour
  18. Stumble Guys 19. Genshin Impact
  19. Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles

The most popular paid games for the iPad in 2021

And how, if he repeats Among Us! It had to be the same with Minecraft on the iPad. No surprises on this ground. Games are more enjoyed on a larger screen, it is a proven fact and the App Store reflects it.

  1. Minecraft
  2. Geometry Dash
  3. Monopoly
  4. Pou
  5. Plague Inc.
  6. Stardew valley
  7. Antistress – Relaxing Games
  8. My Child Levenborn
  9. Pocket Build
  10. Football Manager 2020 Mobile
  11. Incredibox
  12. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  13. RFS – Real Flight Simulator
  14. Bloons TD 6
  15. Football Manager 2020 Touch
  16. Space dino adventure
  17. The Game of Life 2
  18. The Room
  19. Five nights at freddy’s
  20. Human: Fall Flat

The most popular Apple Arcade games in 2021

Apple Arcae

The time has come for the ranking of Apple’s gaming subscription service, its increasingly well-known Apple arcade. At the time we already made a ranking with the 10 best games that we can find in it, and perhaps it resembles or not the one that has been chosen by Apple with the most played, but here it is:

  1. Sonic racing
  2. NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
  3. Sneaky sasquatch
  4. SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
  5. PAC-MAN Party Royale
  6. Skate City
  7. Cut the Rope Remastered
  8. Oceanhorn 2
  9. Mini Motorways
  10. Rayman Mini
  11. Hot Lava
  12. Angry Birds Reloaded
  13. Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
  14. The Pathless
  15. Outlanders
  16. LEGO® Brawls
  17. FANTASIAN
  18. Fruit Ninja Classic +
  19. WHAT THE GOLF?
  20. Creaks

The winners of the 2021 App Store Awards

App Store Awards

At last we reached the winners of the ‘App Store Awards’ of this 2021. The 15 best titles of the year for the Apple App Store team. Divided into 5 applications, 5 games and 5 trends of the year. Let’s go there.

Apps

  • App of the year for iPhone: Toca Life World, by Toca Boca.
  • App of the year for iPad: LumaFusion by LumaTouch.
  • App of the year for Mac: Craft by Luki Labs Limited.
  • App of the year for Apple tv: DAZN, from DAZN Group.
  • App of the year for Apple watch: Carrot Weather by Grailr.

Games

Trends of the year: Connection

Apple says that for this year, the team in charge of the App Store has chosen the games and apps that have “generated a lasting impact on people’s lives.” Count that the trend of this 2021 has been the “connection”, something logical having been the second year of the pandemic, and for this they have chosen the apps and games that have contributed to making users feel closer to each other. The chosen ones are: