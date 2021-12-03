The year is ending, although it may not seem like it. We are already in the whirlwind of December, with the deadline for Christmas shopping getting closer and closer. And like every year, app stores make their own rankings. Google Play made its own worldwide and Apple followed with its App Store. But now what Apple brings us is the ranking for our country.

We already know what they are the most popular apps and games of this 2021 in Spain, separated for iPhone and iPad, and we also have the most popular Apple Arcade games. And by the way we have the list of winners of the ‘App Store Awards 2021’, the awards granted by Apple itself and that are a good advertising push for all the award-winning apps and games.

The most popular free apps for the iPhone in 2021

Few surprises in this first list showing local trends that are also repeated worldwide. With WhatsApp leading free app downloads followed by TikTok, the leader in social networks at the moment. As we can see, the most popular apps on the planet appear followed by one another.

WhatsApp Messenger TikTok Instagram YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Telegram Messenger Google Maps – Transit & Food McDonald’s SHEIN – Online fashion Spotify: Music and Podcasts Gmail – Email by Google Facebook Netflix Glovo – More than Food Delivery AliExpress Shopping App Google drive Wallapop Amazon Prime Video Cl @ ave PIN Amazon Google Chrome

The most popular paid apps for the iPhone in 2021

It is always interesting to observe “what is it that makes iPhone users pay”, and Apple brings it to us here. And in the lead, Forest for iPhone, an app to stay focused that may have suffered an increase in sales as a result of telecommuting and the pandemic. Who knows, but here he is, at the top of the ranking.

Forest – Your Focus Motivation AutoSleep Tracker for Watch TouchRetouch Human Anatomy Atlas 2021 Threema. The Secure Messenger Procreate Pocket GoodNotes 5 EpocCam Webcamera for Computer PhotoPills WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp ProCamera. Pro Manual Camera. HeartWatch. Heart Rate Monitor FiLMiC – Video Camera Da Vinci Eye: AR Art Projector WorkOutDoors Facetune Radarbot Pro Speedcam Detector ProCam 8 The Wonder Weeks Monash University FODMAP diet

The most popular free games for iPhone in 2021

We continue with the free games and we find the famous infiltrated spy game, the traitor among us. A game that has been a trend for much of the year on almost all platforms and, of course, it had to be so on the iPhone as well. Among Us !, ladies and gentlemen.

Among Us! Parchisi STAR Project Makeover Clash Royal Water Sort Puzzle Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D Brown stars Shortcut run Stumble Guys Roblox Subway Surfers Homescapes Call of Duty®: Mobile Pokemon go Trivia Crack Geometry Dash Lite Score! Hero 2 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Trivia Crack Adventure Mario Kart Tour

The most popular paid games for the iPhone in 2021

And when it comes to paid games we have Minecraft, the Microsoft prodigy that continues to reap great successes for the Redmond.

Minecraft Monopoly Geometry Dash Pou Plague Inc. Football Manager 2020 Mobile My Child Levensborn Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Pocket Build Street Kart Racing – Simulator True skate Stardew valley RFS – Real Flight Simulator Hitman sniper Arcadia – Arcade Watch Game Bloons TD 6 Incredibox Farming Simulator 20 The Game of Life 2 Antistress – Relaxing Games

The most popular free apps for iPad in 2021

The iPad has a large screen and is ideal for multimedia content, and the ranking of free apps fills with subscription apps at the top. Specifically, streaming apps. If 2021 has been the year of the great boom in streaming movies and series (the beginning of the sixth era of cinema), the first place for Prime Video only shows that the iPad has picked up the witness of the high demand for movies and series.

Amazon Prime Video Netflix Disney + ZOOM Cloud Meetings YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Google Chrome Calculator for iPad + Microsoft Teams TikTok Gmail – Email by Google Google drive Google Docs: Sync, Edit, Share Microsoft Word Spotify: Music and podcasts Google Meet HBO Nordic Pinterest Twitch: Life Game Streaming Google Classroom Discord – Talk, Chat & Hangout

The most popular paid apps for the iPad in 2021

And if in free apps we have streaming dominating, in paid apps we find creativity and productivity. And at the forefront of the entire ranking, Procreate, the great drawing and design app that is squeezed even more with an Apple Pencil and that allows you to create, literally, everything. As long as it is digital, of course.

Procreate GoodNotes 5 Notability iDoceo – Teacher gradebook Affinity Photo LumaFusion Duet Display Affinity Designer Human Anatomy Atlas 2021 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Noteshelf – Notes, Annotations Nomad sculp Amaziograph Forest – Your Focus Motivation Pixelmator Photo Notes Writer Pro – Sync & Share forScore forger Classic AnkiMobile Flashcards iReal Pro

The most popular free games for the iPad in 2021

Games. Play. Have fun. Have fun with a larger screen than the iPhone, but keeping the trends. And of course, Among Us! go back to first place. It is going to be true that playing spy hunting, or becoming one to try to sabotage your companions, is really fun. Haven’t you given it a chance? Do it But a warning, hook. Much.

Among Us! Roblox Project Makeover Brawl stars Hair Challenge Shortcut run DOP 2: Delete One Part Clash Royale Word Smash: Top Games Geometry Dash Lite Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D Homescapes Subway Surfers Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Water Sort Puzzle Parchisi STAR Mario Kart Tour Stumble Guys 19. Genshin Impact Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles

The most popular paid games for the iPad in 2021

And how, if he repeats Among Us! It had to be the same with Minecraft on the iPad. No surprises on this ground. Games are more enjoyed on a larger screen, it is a proven fact and the App Store reflects it.

Minecraft Geometry Dash Monopoly Pou Plague Inc. Stardew valley Antistress – Relaxing Games My Child Levenborn Pocket Build Football Manager 2020 Mobile Incredibox Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas RFS – Real Flight Simulator Bloons TD 6 Football Manager 2020 Touch Space dino adventure The Game of Life 2 The Room Five nights at freddy’s Human: Fall Flat

The most popular Apple Arcade games in 2021

The time has come for the ranking of Apple’s gaming subscription service, its increasingly well-known Apple arcade. At the time we already made a ranking with the 10 best games that we can find in it, and perhaps it resembles or not the one that has been chosen by Apple with the most played, but here it is:

Sonic racing NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition Sneaky sasquatch SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit PAC-MAN Party Royale Skate City Cut the Rope Remastered Oceanhorn 2 Mini Motorways Rayman Mini Hot Lava Angry Birds Reloaded Alba: A Wildlife Adventure The Pathless Outlanders LEGO® Brawls FANTASIAN Fruit Ninja Classic + WHAT THE GOLF? Creaks

The winners of the 2021 App Store Awards

At last we reached the winners of the ‘App Store Awards’ of this 2021. The 15 best titles of the year for the Apple App Store team. Divided into 5 applications, 5 games and 5 trends of the year. Let’s go there.

Apps

App of the year for iPhone : Toca Life World, by Toca Boca.

: Toca Life World, by Toca Boca. App of the year for iPad : LumaFusion by LumaTouch.

: LumaFusion by LumaTouch. App of the year for Mac : Craft by Luki Labs Limited.

: Craft by Luki Labs Limited. App of the year for Apple tv : DAZN, from DAZN Group.

: DAZN, from DAZN Group. App of the year for Apple watch: Carrot Weather by Grailr.

Games

Trends of the year: Connection

Apple says that for this year, the team in charge of the App Store has chosen the games and apps that have “generated a lasting impact on people’s lives.” Count that the trend of this 2021 has been the “connection”, something logical having been the second year of the pandemic, and for this they have chosen the apps and games that have contributed to making users feel closer to each other. The chosen ones are: