The year is ending, although it may not seem like it. We are already in the whirlwind of December, with the deadline for Christmas shopping getting closer and closer. And like every year, app stores make their own rankings. Google Play made its own worldwide and Apple followed with its App Store. But now what Apple brings us is the ranking for our country.
We already know what they are the most popular apps and games of this 2021 in Spain, separated for iPhone and iPad, and we also have the most popular Apple Arcade games. And by the way we have the list of winners of the ‘App Store Awards 2021’, the awards granted by Apple itself and that are a good advertising push for all the award-winning apps and games.
iPhone 12: which one should I buy? What iPhone to buy in 2021?
The most popular free apps for the iPhone in 2021
Few surprises in this first list showing local trends that are also repeated worldwide. With WhatsApp leading free app downloads followed by TikTok, the leader in social networks at the moment. As we can see, the most popular apps on the planet appear followed by one another.
- WhatsApp Messenger
- TikTok
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Telegram Messenger
- Google Maps – Transit & Food
- McDonald’s
- SHEIN – Online fashion
- Spotify: Music and Podcasts
- Gmail – Email by Google
- Netflix
- Glovo – More than Food Delivery
- AliExpress Shopping App
- Google drive
- Wallapop
- Amazon Prime Video
- Cl @ ave PIN
- Amazon
- Google Chrome
The most popular paid apps for the iPhone in 2021
It is always interesting to observe “what is it that makes iPhone users pay”, and Apple brings it to us here. And in the lead, Forest for iPhone, an app to stay focused that may have suffered an increase in sales as a result of telecommuting and the pandemic. Who knows, but here he is, at the top of the ranking.
- Forest – Your Focus Motivation
- AutoSleep Tracker for Watch
- TouchRetouch
- Human Anatomy Atlas 2021
- Threema. The Secure Messenger
- Procreate Pocket
- GoodNotes 5
- EpocCam Webcamera for Computer
- PhotoPills
- WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
- ProCamera. Pro Manual Camera.
- HeartWatch. Heart Rate Monitor
- FiLMiC – Video Camera
- Da Vinci Eye: AR Art Projector
- WorkOutDoors
- Facetune
- Radarbot Pro Speedcam Detector
- ProCam 8
- The Wonder Weeks
- Monash University FODMAP diet
The most popular free games for iPhone in 2021
We continue with the free games and we find the famous infiltrated spy game, the traitor among us. A game that has been a trend for much of the year on almost all platforms and, of course, it had to be so on the iPhone as well. Among Us !, ladies and gentlemen.
- Among Us!
- Parchisi STAR
- Project Makeover
- Clash Royal
- Water Sort Puzzle
- Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D
- Brown stars
- Shortcut run
- Stumble Guys
- Roblox
- Subway Surfers
- Homescapes
- Call of Duty®: Mobile
- Pokemon go
- Trivia Crack
- Geometry Dash Lite
- Score! Hero 2
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Trivia Crack Adventure
- Mario Kart Tour
The most popular paid games for the iPhone in 2021
And when it comes to paid games we have Minecraft, the Microsoft prodigy that continues to reap great successes for the Redmond.
- Minecraft
- Monopoly
- Geometry Dash
- Pou
- Plague Inc.
- Football Manager 2020 Mobile
- My Child Levensborn
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Pocket Build
- Street Kart Racing – Simulator
- True skate
- Stardew valley
- RFS – Real Flight Simulator
- Hitman sniper
- Arcadia – Arcade Watch Game
- Bloons TD 6
- Incredibox
- Farming Simulator 20
- The Game of Life 2
- Antistress – Relaxing Games
The most popular free apps for iPad in 2021
The iPad has a large screen and is ideal for multimedia content, and the ranking of free apps fills with subscription apps at the top. Specifically, streaming apps. If 2021 has been the year of the great boom in streaming movies and series (the beginning of the sixth era of cinema), the first place for Prime Video only shows that the iPad has picked up the witness of the high demand for movies and series.
- Amazon Prime Video
- Netflix
- Disney +
- ZOOM Cloud Meetings
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Google Chrome
- Calculator for iPad +
- Microsoft Teams
- TikTok
- Gmail – Email by Google
- Google drive
- Google Docs: Sync, Edit, Share
- Microsoft Word
- Spotify: Music and podcasts
- Google Meet
- HBO Nordic
- Twitch: Life Game Streaming
- Google Classroom
- Discord – Talk, Chat & Hangout
The most popular paid apps for the iPad in 2021
And if in free apps we have streaming dominating, in paid apps we find creativity and productivity. And at the forefront of the entire ranking, Procreate, the great drawing and design app that is squeezed even more with an Apple Pencil and that allows you to create, literally, everything. As long as it is digital, of course.
- Procreate
- GoodNotes 5
- Notability
- iDoceo – Teacher gradebook
- Affinity Photo
- LumaFusion
- Duet Display
- Affinity Designer
- Human Anatomy Atlas 2021
- Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
- Noteshelf – Notes, Annotations
- Nomad sculp
- Amaziograph
- Forest – Your Focus Motivation
- Pixelmator Photo
- Notes Writer Pro – Sync & Share
- forScore
- forger Classic
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
- iReal Pro
The most popular free games for the iPad in 2021
Games. Play. Have fun. Have fun with a larger screen than the iPhone, but keeping the trends. And of course, Among Us! go back to first place. It is going to be true that playing spy hunting, or becoming one to try to sabotage your companions, is really fun. Haven’t you given it a chance? Do it But a warning, hook. Much.
- Among Us!
- Roblox
- Project Makeover
- Brawl stars
- Hair Challenge
- Shortcut run
- DOP 2: Delete One Part
- Clash Royale
- Word Smash: Top Games
- Geometry Dash Lite
- Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D
- Homescapes
- Subway Surfers
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Water Sort Puzzle
- Parchisi STAR
- Mario Kart Tour
- Stumble Guys 19. Genshin Impact
- Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles
The most popular paid games for the iPad in 2021
And how, if he repeats Among Us! It had to be the same with Minecraft on the iPad. No surprises on this ground. Games are more enjoyed on a larger screen, it is a proven fact and the App Store reflects it.
- Minecraft
- Geometry Dash
- Monopoly
- Pou
- Plague Inc.
- Stardew valley
- Antistress – Relaxing Games
- My Child Levenborn
- Pocket Build
- Football Manager 2020 Mobile
- Incredibox
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- RFS – Real Flight Simulator
- Bloons TD 6
- Football Manager 2020 Touch
- Space dino adventure
- The Game of Life 2
- The Room
- Five nights at freddy’s
- Human: Fall Flat
The most popular Apple Arcade games in 2021
The time has come for the ranking of Apple’s gaming subscription service, its increasingly well-known Apple arcade. At the time we already made a ranking with the 10 best games that we can find in it, and perhaps it resembles or not the one that has been chosen by Apple with the most played, but here it is:
- Sonic racing
- NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
- Sneaky sasquatch
- SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
- PAC-MAN Party Royale
- Skate City
- Cut the Rope Remastered
- Oceanhorn 2
- Mini Motorways
- Rayman Mini
- Hot Lava
- Angry Birds Reloaded
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- The Pathless
- Outlanders
- LEGO® Brawls
- FANTASIAN
- Fruit Ninja Classic +
- WHAT THE GOLF?
- Creaks
The winners of the 2021 App Store Awards
At last we reached the winners of the ‘App Store Awards’ of this 2021. The 15 best titles of the year for the Apple App Store team. Divided into 5 applications, 5 games and 5 trends of the year. Let’s go there.
Apps
- App of the year for iPhone: Toca Life World, by Toca Boca.
- App of the year for iPad: LumaFusion by LumaTouch.
- App of the year for Mac: Craft by Luki Labs Limited.
- App of the year for Apple tv: DAZN, from DAZN Group.
- App of the year for Apple watch: Carrot Weather by Grailr.
Games
Trends of the year: Connection
Apple says that for this year, the team in charge of the App Store has chosen the games and apps that have “generated a lasting impact on people’s lives.” Count that the trend of this 2021 has been the “connection”, something logical having been the second year of the pandemic, and for this they have chosen the apps and games that have contributed to making users feel closer to each other. The chosen ones are: