It is time to count the year despite the fact that 2021 has not yet disappeared: Apple has put all the apps and games of 2021 on the table to choose the best of the best, that software without which no device of the brand should pass. There have been fifteen applications chosen.

Accessing the App Store, looking for new software to install and download to the iPhone is such a common act that we do not usually pay attention to everything that comes into play in those few minutes that the process lasts. There are so many apps and games that fight to get our attention that it is very difficult to stand out enough for us to hit the install button. For this reason, each year Apple awards the best applications in its App Store.

Best of 2021 on the App Store

The fifteen applications selected by Apple represent the best of the App Store for its different devices: iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and macOS computers. They are apps and games that They stand out for their quality, for offering a different experience and for combining utility and great design in their proposals.. If you haven’t downloaded them yet, it’s worth doing.

Then we leave you with the applications awarded by Apple in their App Store Awards, awards highlighting the best of the app store. We will mention mobile software and for Apple TV.

Best iPhone App: Toca Life: World

This game from the Toca Life franchise, with clearly childish titles, broadens its horizons by allowing the creation of characters to coexist in different worlds. Toca Life: World allows you to connect the rest of the franchise applications. It’s free with the relevant in-app purchases.

Touch Life World

Best iPad App: LumaFusion

Excellent software for professional video editing from the iPad. With LumaFusion you can create movies with a number of impressive tools and in multitrack format. Its results are of enormous quality. And it has a corresponding price: 29.99 euros.

LumaFusion

Best Apple TV App: DAZN

The streaming platform dedicated exclusively to sports has received the Apple award in the television player segment: from the app it is possible follow different sporting events live, from soccer to motorcycling. It is a free application that requires a subscription to DAZN: 9.99 euros per month or 99.99 euros per year; with one month free.

DAZN: Live Sports

Best Apple Watch App: Carrot Weather

This peculiar weather application jumped from the iPhone to the Apple Watch bringing the irreverence of his Artificial Intelligence to the wrist. It’s free to download, offers in-app purchases, and humor that is unfortunately in English.

CARROT Weather

Best iPhone Game: League of Legends: Wild Rift

There is no excessive surprise in the games category: LoL for mobile was one of the most anticipated titles. And it ended up coming without losing its essence along the way, with enormous playability despite the touch screens and with everything that makes League of Legends League of Legends. In free download and with cosmetic micropayments.

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Best iPad Game: MARVEL Future Revolution

Fights between Marvel superheroes, no more introduction is needed. Aside from the appeal of the franchise, the game offers great graphics, good gameplay and lots of action. It’s free with in-app purchases.

MARVEL Future Revolution

Best Apple TV Game: Space Marshals 3

Action and adventure from a top-down perspective for a space shooter that offers good graphics and an excellent experience. It is a free download game that, however, includes in-app purchases to unlock the different chapters.

Space marshals 3

Best Game of 2021 at Apple Arcade

The subscription platform receives a well-deserved award highlighting what has been Apple’s best game of the year. This award goes to Fantasian, a awesome RPG with some inspiration from Final Fantasy VII and created by some of its developers. Fantasian is one of the jewels that Apple Arcade is worth paying for.

Fantasian

Trends of the year

The previous ones were the winners in apps and games for the different Apple devices. Additionally, App Store editors have highlighted several apps for be a trend during 2021 and impact users through their initiatives, quality or developments. These applications were:

Among Us. The famous online game in which you have to discover the murderer.

Bumble. Dating app that can also be used to search for friends.

Canva. Design app that makes the task of creating images or infographics really easy.

EatOkra. Guide to restaurants run by black owners.

Peanut. Application for women that allows you to find friends and share experiences.

