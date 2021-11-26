These are the best Amazon offers

Didn’t you manage to buy something during the Good End? Don’t worry, the Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals have arrived at Amazon Mexico. Here you can find various products of all kinds. As always, Here are the best offers with everything related to video games.

It is very important to mention that the following list will be updated every day with different products. In this way, if there is an offer that you like, you better take advantage of it, since within 24 hours it will no longer be available.

Razer Mamba Elite – Gaming Mouse with 000 DPI Optical Sensor – From $ 2,361 pesos to $ 999 pesos.

Hori Split Pad Pro (Red) For Nintendo Switch – Standard Edition – From $ 1,999 pesos to $ 889 pesos.

Razer Kraken black color – Multiplatform 3.5 mm Gaming Headphones – From $ 2,089 pesos to $ 1,079 pesos.

Pack of 3 wireless controls for Nintendo Switch GameCube style – From $ 3,649 pesos to $ 1,399 pesos.

PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Mario Holiday Sweater – From $ 599 pesos to $ 399 pesos.

Razer Kishi for iPhone cell phone control (iPhone) – From $ 2,999 pesos to $ 1,547 pesos.

Microsoft Game Studios Xbox Wireless Controller – 20th Anniversary – Special Edition – From $ 1,799 pesos to $ 1,699 pesos.

Spider-Man GOTY – Standard Edition – From $ 899 pesos to $ 649 pesos.

Batman: Return to Arkham – PlayStation 4 – From $ 699 pesos to $ 299 pesos.

Hitman 2 – PlayStation 4 – From $ 399 pesos to $ 239 pesos.

Via: Amazon