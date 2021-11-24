With 5G still in its infancy, we’ve been hearing about the next generation of networks, the 6G. Its commercialization is estimated for the end of this decade, but before that, we will witness the arrival of advanced 5G, an intermediate step whose official logo has already been unveiled.

The Government wants Spain to be a benchmark in the development of advanced 5G and 6G, and for this, it has just approved the granting of 95.2 million euros in direct aid to projects related to these technologies. The beneficiaries are 13 Spanish centers, public research foundations and public universities.

Universities are the great beneficiaries

Among the objectives of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, is to favor the consolidation of Spain as one of the leading countries in the technological deployment of 5G / 6G. Therefore, this plan foresees a financing of 230 million until the year 2023 for the creation of a research and innovation ecosystem around 5G.

To begin with, the Council of Ministers has approved the granting of 95.2 million euros in direct aid to 13 Spanish centers, public research foundations and public universities. All these organizations will be in charge of developing 115 research and innovation projects in the field of advanced 5G and 6G.

The detail of the beneficiary entities and the amount of the aid is as follows:

The selected centers had obtained funding from the international excellence initiative 5G PPP (5G Infrastructure Public Private Partnership) of the European Research Framework Program, Horizon 2020, in which Spain was the second European country with the highest return. The amount of the aid is proportional to the financing they obtained in the aforementioned 5G PPP initiative.

As explained by the Government, one of the objectives of these grants is to increase the leadership of public research groups in 5G to make Spain a benchmark in the technological development of advanced 5G and 6G. As we can see in the attached table, a part of the aid will be dedicated to promote the promotion and attraction of talent in the field of Telecommunication Engineering studies.

The beneficiaries of the aid must contract 70% of their activities to act as a lever on the private sector, especially SMEs

In order to foster public-private collaboration and favor the creation of a public research ecosystem in advanced 5G and 6G, the beneficiaries must contract 70% of their activities to act as a lever on the private sector, especially SMEs.

These grants have been approved after the expression of interest published in June, which has served to identify and locate solvent research and innovation projects. In it, information was requested on projects that were aligned with the European Union’s research and innovation agenda in 5G and 6G.

