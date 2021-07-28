(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The Government of the Mexico City, headed by Claudia Sheinbaum, announced that since last July 22 he sent the Capital congress the initiative with a draft decree that abrogates the Law on Outdoor Advertising of the Federal District and the Law on Outdoor Advertising is issued in the CDMX.

Said proposal contemplates various prohibitions, from using advertisements attached to the floor, placed with tarps in facades and blind walls, until the use of drones to spread publicity and advertising media that contain sound.

It also prohibits that in forests and ecological conservation areas any advertising medium is installed; likewise, the advertising restrictions in Heritage Conservation Areas and Historic Monument Zones are detailed.

In addition, it is planned to create the Outdoor Advertising Digital Platform, which will contain the record of procedures in the field of outdoor advertising, authorized advertising locations and media. In this sense, electronic files are also established, in order to streamline any type of procedure and facilitate, in turn, the work of the Institutions. “This simplifies actions, reduces costs and time in management.”

Proposes the Advertisers Register, which will contain the list of outdoor advertising companies registered with the Secretariat of Urban Development and Housing of Mexico City and that would be authorized to provide the advertising service to advertisers; Violations of the Law may be grounds for suspension or definitive exclusion from belonging to said registry.

In addition, a year is established for voluntarily withdraw advertising media that are prohibited, as well as the placement of those allowed according to the new alternatives.

On the other hand, they contemplate new modalities “Safer, more innovative and in accordance with the current conditions of the territory of the City”, among which are:

a) Ads installed in overpasses and tunnels, (as long as they have the corresponding Revocable Temporary Administrative Permit and do not threaten the safety of people);

b) Billboards on ground floor blind walls;

c) In protective meshes for the arrangement and maintenance of facades, as long as they allow visibility and are only exposed during maintenance work;

d) Urban furniture with integrated advertising, that contribute to the order and maintenance of public spaces.

The foregoing was disseminated through an official bulletin, in which it is specified that after a comprehensive diagnosis, the Government and the advertising companies concluded that the legal framework in force since 2010 “It has not been sufficient or effective to eradicate the saturation of advertising elements and preserve the safety of people, their assets and the urban environment ”.

