The integration of Bankia into CaixaBank has brought with it several changes for the clients of the two entities, especially those of the former. One of them, perhaps the most important, is the disappearance of the Bankia app with the corresponding migration of all its users to CaixaBank digital banking.

The process was carried out a few days ago, making it impossible to use some services such as Bizum for a whole weekend. From now on, Bankia customers are required to use the ‘CaixaBankNow’ app and, when carrying out certain online operations, also the ‘CaixaBank Sign’. Let’s see what each of them allows to do.

An app to operate and another to sign

Used for years by LaCaixa users, ‘CaixaBankNow’ has become the new digital banking application for Bankia customers. They can already access it with the same credentials that they used to enter Bankia’s digital banking; that is, neither the identifier nor the password have changed.

The ‘CaixaBankNow’ mobile app not only allows you to consult your contracted products, but also safe operation possible (transfers, Bizum, payment of taxes, etc). Among other functions, you can manage all your accounts, cards, receipts and payments, contract new products and modify current ones, create personalized alerts and savings banks, chat with your manager, search for nearby ATMs …

Another possibility that this app gives you is add accounts from other banks to have them grouped In the same place. In addition, it has the virtual assistant Noa so that you can ask questions about your personal finances and about CaixaBank products or services.

‘CaixaBankNow’ is free to download and is available on the App Store, Google Play and the App Gallery. To access it once installed, you can define a password or activate fingerprint or facial recognition access. Those who used the Bankia app, as we said, can enter directly with their Bankia credentials.

Apart from ‘CaixaBankNow’, to authorize certain operations, such as transfers, transfers, etc., you will need to download ‘CaixaBank Sign’, CaixaBank’s mobile signature app which replaces the coordinate card.

You can download it for free at Android, iOS and Huawei app stores. Once installed, you have three options to configure it: with the previous signature method, by mail and with a code obtained in the office or through an ATM.

CaixaBank itself recommends that you use the option “with the previous signature method”. In this way, you will only have to enter the same signature key that you used in Bankia and enter the code that you will receive by SMS to the mobile number that you provided at the time and that will appear in the database. Of course, keep in mind that your user can only be configured on a mobile device.

