The anime It is no longer something that we only find on streaming platforms specific to this content. Netflix has shown that there is a space in its extensive catalog for productions from Japan. In this way, yesterday a special presentation was held focused on the new proposals that this market has for the world.

During the Netflix Festival Japan event, I know has confirmed an extensive list of anime and live action production that will arrive on this platform in the remainder of 2021, as well as throughout 2022. Here they stand out Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, the fourth season of Aggretsuko, and much more.

This is the anime list:

–JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean (December 1, 2021)

–The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (2022).

–Kakegurui Twin (August 2022).

–The Orbital Children (January 28, 2022).

–Tiger & bunny 2 (April 2022).

–Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanazawa and Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time (to be confirmed).

–Aggretsuko Season 4 (December 16, 2021).

-Kotaro Lives Alone (2022).

–Vampire in the garden (2022).

–Ultraman Season 2 (2022).

–Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (2022).

These are the live action productions:

–Love Like The Falling Petals (movie, released March 23, 2022).

–Alice in borderland Season 2 (series, 2022).

–First love (series, 2022).

–Yuyu Hakusho (series, 2023).

–Once Upon a Crime (film, to be confirmed).

–Love is Blind: Japan (unscripted, series, February 2022).

–Last One Standing (unscripted, series, March 2022).

–Take Ikuta (documentary, summer 2022).

–Gundam (film, undated).

Along with this, the company mentioned that The Seven Deadly Sins, Record of Ragnarok and Ruroni Kenshin: The Beginning reached the Top 10 in more than 50 countries, while more than 120 million households had watched at least one anime title in 2020. Here’s what Kaata Sakamoto, Netflix, Japan Vice President of Content, had to say about it:

“Our next big bet is to expand feature films. Japan is home to an extraordinary talent that shapes the world’s film history. With creators as diverse as those we work with today, we are excited to play a role in the history of great local talents who find their voices and convey them to audiences everywhere. “

Undoubtedly, this shows Netflix’s interest in this market. In related topics, here you can learn more about the new season of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Similarly, it has been confirmed that a second season of Squid Game is already in development.

Editor’s Note:

Anime little by little has been becoming a mainstay of Netflix. Thanks to the accessibility offered by this platform, more people are willing to give this type of production a try. Similarly, to achieve the exclusivity of Stone ocean It is something that will make more than one finally have an account on this platform.

Via: Deadline