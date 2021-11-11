As all users of the platform already know, the image quality that Netflix is ​​able to offer on our televisions is not what is expected from a service of this caliber if we compare it with other services such as Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, etc. And these problems come mainly derived from the H.264 codec used by the platform in Full HD and Lower resolutions if content was not available in 4K.

But this is something that will change very soon since, as the company itself has announced and we have been able to read through Genbeta, Netflix is going to start using the AV1 codec on the televisions where we play the content, something that they have previously tested by incorporating it in Android devices and that has given such good results in terms of data savings and image quality.

At the same bitrate, the video will look much better than with the H.264 codec

Many users demanded that the company use the H.265 codec to offer better image quality in the content, but the platform has decided that the AV1 It is the most suitable codec since it is capable of improving the efficiency of HECV by up to 40%. That is, at the same bitrate, the video that will be able to offer a visual quality much higher than the H.264 that is used today although, yes, It will not be available for HDR content at the moment.



Advantages of AV1 over other codecs

Netflix itself claims that, using this codec, quality drops during playback are reduced by up to 38% in addition to a 2% improvement in playback lag, something that will greatly improve our experience when viewing the content. Of course, for the moment, the bad news is that few televisions are compatible and capable of decoding AV1.

Fortunately, Within the catalog of Xiaomi televisions we have some of them that are capable of supporting this codec, among which we find:

Xiaomi MI TV P1 43 “

Xiaomi MI TV P1 50 “

Xiaomi MI TV P1 55 “

Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75 “

Another piece of good news is that even if you don’t have a TV that’s capable of AV1 decoding, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max already supports it. Presumably the next version of the Chromecast will be able to do that too, since all televisions with Android TV must decode AV1 in the event that they have been put on sale since March 31 of this year.





Of course, encoding all content to AV1 will take a long period of time but, as Netflix has indicated, This process has already begun for some of the most popular titles in its catalog., taking as an example “La Casa de Papel” among others.

Source | Genbeta