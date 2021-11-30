From the first moment that the disease that has caused the most serious pandemic of the last century was detected, there were several warnings. One of the main ones was the imminent risk of its causative virus to mutate. Therefore, although there are already several vaccines available, it does not mean that the problem has been solved. In fact, the classification with the most dangerous SARS-CoV-2 variants is constantly updated for the same reason.

With this in mind, for a little over a year and a half the pathogen has undergone multiple variations. Most do not generate significant changes and do not pose a risk to current immunization options. Although there are others that do represent a danger because they are more infectious and can reduce the effectiveness of immunizations.

What is a variant of the virus?

Given the above, analyzes and investigations are constantly carried out to identify any type of change that may occur. This is also useful for immunizations that are just in development. The goal is to make them as efficient as possible against this new disease.

For its part, one of the aspects in which more attention should be paid is the variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Its simplest definition is that it is a set of mutations that make it different from the original. In addition, to be considered within this category, it must cause an impact on public health: greater transmissibility, changes in the immune response and others.

A few months ago the World Health Organization (WHO) made the decision to establish a risk classification. To date, it is made up of two items where the most dangerous variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been placed.

In this sense, although initially the variants were named by their scientific name or country where they first appeared, later a change was made. To avoid misunderstandings or confusion they were renamed with the letters of the Greek alphabet.

Just a few days ago the WHO made a update to your risk rating. The person responsible was Omicron variant It was first detected in South Africa and has now spread to countries in Europe, Asia and America. The main warning that has been made is that it has more than 30 mutations and it is feared that it could drastically decrease the effectiveness of vaccines. So far it is an assumption because the results of the investigations are not yet obtained.

For now, it has already been placed within the Variants of Concern. Also in this section are Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta mutations. They are the ones that have been shown to be the most infectious and transmissible.

Now, in a second section are the Variants of Interest. The list is made up of Lambda and Mu because they present changes in the genome that, as has been shown or predicted, affect characteristics of the virus such as its transmissibility, the severity of the disease it causes, and its ability to escape the action of the system. immune, be detected by diagnostic means or be attacked by drugs.

In addition, as has been shown, they lead to significant transmission in an out-of-hospital environment or cause several clusters of COVID-19 in different countries, with an increasing relative prevalence and causing increasing numbers of cases over time, or that present, apparently other characteristics that indicate that they may pose a new risk to global public health.