The field of health is one of the most competitive and that is appreciated from the moment you enter university. While upon graduation the situation becomes even more complicated for those who want to wish with their academic training. Few manage to overcome the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM) because the available places are minimal. Therefore, to be considered one of the best medical specialists in Mexico requires a lot of effort and dedication.
In that sense, it is not enough to learn what is taught in school. Some aspects such as care with empathy and warmth are highly valued by patients. Sometimes they are the ones who make the difference between colleagues.
In addition, technology is now more important than ever. Not only because of the innovations and specialized equipment that appear but because of the way in which conventional tools can be used. While some view social media as a form of entertainment, it actually offers more benefits as well. If they know how to use them, they are very useful to attract patients and reach new people.
Doctors who elevate the profession
For all the aforementioned is that below we share the list with the winners of the Top Doctors Awards 2021. It is a recognition that the platform of the same name makes to the 50 best medical specialists in Mexico.
This contest works to recognize medical excellence. It is also the only award in which the medical group itself selects the winners because each one chooses the colleagues who would entrust their health and that of their family.
The complete list of this year can be consulted at this link. The 50 best medical specialists in Mexico appear and the most outstanding thing is that there are doctors from all corners of the country and from all areas of health.
- Dr. María Isabel Rojo Gutiérrez
Allergology
Edo. Mexico
- Dr. Rubén Shturman Ellstein
Allergology
Edo. Mexico
- Dr. Jesús Antonio González Hermosillo González
Cardiology and Electrophysiology
Mexico City
- Dr. Neisser Morales Victorino
Cardiology
Mexico City
- Dr. Carlos Riera Kinkel
Heart surgery
Mexico City
- Dr. Liza María Pompa González
Bariatric Surgery
Baja California
- Dr. Alejandro Rossano García
General Surgery and Transplants
Mexico City
- Dr. Fernando Cordera
Oncologic surgery
Mexico City
- Dr. Raúl Alejandro López Saucedo
Oncology Surgeon and Oncologist
Aguascalientes
- Dr. Daniel Acevedo Polakovich
Pediatric Surgery
Mexico City
- Dr. José Achar Zavalza
Plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery
Edo. Mexico
- Dr. Roberto Carlos Mares Morales
Plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery
Puebla
- Dr. Enrique Guzmán de Alba
Thoracic surgery
Mexico City
- Dr. José Luis Rocha Ramírez
Coloproctology
Mexico City
- Dr. Susana Mercedes Canalizo Almeida
Dermatology
Edo. Mexico
- Dr. Adriana Gricel Pérez Uribe
Dermatology / Dermato-Oncology
Mexico City
- Dr. Miguel Ángel Gómez Sámano
Endocrinology
Mexico City
- Dr. Sergio Zúñiga Guajardo
Endocrinology
New Lion
- Dr. Christian Mendoza Cosío
Neurorehabilitator
Edo. Mexico
- Dr. Salvador Javier De la Garza González
Gastroenterology and Endoscopy
New Lion
- Dr. Felipe Zamarripa Dorsey
Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy
Mexico City
- Dra. Clara del Carmen Flores Acosta
Gynecology and Obstetrics
New Lion
- Dr. Yazmín Hernández Balderas
Oncology Gynecology
Mexico City
- Dr. Ángel Vázquez Pacheco
Gynecologist and Mastologist
Mexico City
- Dr. Adrián Morales Wonder
Hematology
Puebla
- Dr. José Eugenio Vázquez Meraz
Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation
Mexico City
- Dr. Francisco Moreno Sánchez
Microbiology and infectology
Mexico City
- Dr. Juan Alfredo Tamayo and Orozco
Nephrologist and Internist Physician
Mexico City
- Dr. Justino Regalado Pineda
Pneumology
Edo. Mexico
- Dr. Jesús Rocha Maguey
Neurosurgery
Sinaloa
- Dr. Jorge Alfonso Vidaurreta Serrano
Neurosurgery
Mexico City
- Dr. José Antonio Infante Cantú
Pediatric Neurology
New Lion
- Dr. Marthe Alice Chantal Bricard González
Nutrition and diet
Edo. Mexico
- Dr. Enrique González García
Dentistry and dentists
Mexico City
- Dr. Ricardo Mitrani Boyle
Dentistry and dentists
Mexico City
- Dra. Blanca Hernández Valerio
Ophthalmology
Jalisco
- Dr. Juan Antonio Reyes Nava
Radiation Oncology
Guanajuato
- Dr. César Augusto Gonzáles Bazán
Orthopedics and Traumatology
Tabasco
- Dr. Salvador Óscar Rivero Boschert
Orthopedics and Traumatology
Mexico City
- Dr. Armando Torres-Gómez
Orthopedics and Traumatology
Mexico City
- Dr. Antonio Robles Avilés
Otorhinolaryngology
Mexico City
- Dr. Nancy Barrera
Pediatric Neurology
Mexico City
- Dr. Ana Citlalli Mojarro Spirit
Pediatrics
Colima
- Jorge Mariné González
Psychology
Mexico City
- Dr. Arturo Mendoza López
Psychiatrist, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist and Adult Psychoanalyst
Mexico City
- Dr. Carlos Rodríguez Treviño
Radiology
New Lion
- Dr. Gerardo Barroso Villa
Assisted reproduction
Mexico City
- Dr. María Elena Soto López
Rheumatology
Mexico City
- Dr. Said Castro Zazueta
Urology
Jalisco
- Dr. Roberto Garza Cortés
Urology
New Lion