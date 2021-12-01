The field of health is one of the most competitive and that is appreciated from the moment you enter university. While upon graduation the situation becomes even more complicated for those who want to wish with their academic training. Few manage to overcome the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM) because the available places are minimal. Therefore, to be considered one of the best medical specialists in Mexico requires a lot of effort and dedication.

In that sense, it is not enough to learn what is taught in school. Some aspects such as care with empathy and warmth are highly valued by patients. Sometimes they are the ones who make the difference between colleagues.

In addition, technology is now more important than ever. Not only because of the innovations and specialized equipment that appear but because of the way in which conventional tools can be used. While some view social media as a form of entertainment, it actually offers more benefits as well. If they know how to use them, they are very useful to attract patients and reach new people.

Doctors who elevate the profession

For all the aforementioned is that below we share the list with the winners of the Top Doctors Awards 2021. It is a recognition that the platform of the same name makes to the 50 best medical specialists in Mexico.

This contest works to recognize medical excellence. It is also the only award in which the medical group itself selects the winners because each one chooses the colleagues who would entrust their health and that of their family.

The complete list of this year can be consulted at this link. The 50 best medical specialists in Mexico appear and the most outstanding thing is that there are doctors from all corners of the country and from all areas of health.

  • Dr. María Isabel Rojo Gutiérrez
    Allergology
    Edo. Mexico
  • Dr. Rubén Shturman Ellstein
    Allergology
    Edo. Mexico
  • Dr. Jesús Antonio González Hermosillo González
    Cardiology and Electrophysiology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Neisser Morales Victorino
    Cardiology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Carlos Riera Kinkel
    Heart surgery
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Liza María Pompa González
    Bariatric Surgery
    Baja California
  • Dr. Alejandro Rossano García
    General Surgery and Transplants
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Fernando Cordera
    Oncologic surgery
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Raúl Alejandro López Saucedo
    Oncology Surgeon and Oncologist
    Aguascalientes
  • Dr. Daniel Acevedo Polakovich
    Pediatric Surgery
    Mexico City
  • Dr. José Achar Zavalza
    Plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery
    Edo. Mexico
  • Dr. Roberto Carlos Mares Morales
    Plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery
    Puebla
  • Dr. Enrique Guzmán de Alba
    Thoracic surgery
    Mexico City
  • Dr. José Luis Rocha Ramírez
    Coloproctology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Susana Mercedes Canalizo Almeida
    Dermatology
    Edo. Mexico
  • Dr. Adriana Gricel Pérez Uribe
    Dermatology / Dermato-Oncology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Miguel Ángel Gómez Sámano
    Endocrinology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Sergio Zúñiga Guajardo
    Endocrinology
    New Lion
  • Dr. Christian Mendoza Cosío
    Neurorehabilitator
    Edo. Mexico
  • Dr. Salvador Javier De la Garza González
    Gastroenterology and Endoscopy
    New Lion
  • Dr. Felipe Zamarripa Dorsey
    Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy
    Mexico City
  • Dra. Clara del Carmen Flores Acosta
    Gynecology and Obstetrics
    New Lion
  • Dr. Yazmín Hernández Balderas
    Oncology Gynecology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Ángel Vázquez Pacheco
    Gynecologist and Mastologist
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Adrián Morales Wonder
    Hematology
    Puebla
  • Dr. José Eugenio Vázquez Meraz
    Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Francisco Moreno Sánchez
    Microbiology and infectology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Juan Alfredo Tamayo and Orozco
    Nephrologist and Internist Physician
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Justino Regalado Pineda
    Pneumology
    Edo. Mexico
  • Dr. Jesús Rocha Maguey
    Neurosurgery
    Sinaloa
  • Dr. Jorge Alfonso Vidaurreta Serrano
    Neurosurgery
    Mexico City
  • Dr. José Antonio Infante Cantú
    Pediatric Neurology
    New Lion
  • Dr. Marthe Alice Chantal Bricard González
    Nutrition and diet
    Edo. Mexico
  • Dr. Enrique González García
    Dentistry and dentists
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Ricardo Mitrani Boyle
    Dentistry and dentists
    Mexico City
  • Dra. Blanca Hernández Valerio
    Ophthalmology
    Jalisco
  • Dr. Juan Antonio Reyes Nava
    Radiation Oncology
    Guanajuato
  • Dr. César Augusto Gonzáles Bazán
    Orthopedics and Traumatology
    Tabasco
  • Dr. Salvador Óscar Rivero Boschert
    Orthopedics and Traumatology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Armando Torres-Gómez
    Orthopedics and Traumatology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Antonio Robles Avilés
    Otorhinolaryngology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Nancy Barrera
    Pediatric Neurology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Ana Citlalli Mojarro Spirit
    Pediatrics
    Colima
  • Jorge Mariné González
    Psychology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Arturo Mendoza López
    Psychiatrist, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist and Adult Psychoanalyst
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Carlos Rodríguez Treviño
    Radiology
    New Lion
  • Dr. Gerardo Barroso Villa
    Assisted reproduction
    Mexico City
  • Dr. María Elena Soto López
    Rheumatology
    Mexico City
  • Dr. Said Castro Zazueta
    Urology
    Jalisco
  • Dr. Roberto Garza Cortés
    Urology
    New Lion
