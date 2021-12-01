The field of health is one of the most competitive and that is appreciated from the moment you enter university. While upon graduation the situation becomes even more complicated for those who want to wish with their academic training. Few manage to overcome the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM) because the available places are minimal. Therefore, to be considered one of the best medical specialists in Mexico requires a lot of effort and dedication.

In that sense, it is not enough to learn what is taught in school. Some aspects such as care with empathy and warmth are highly valued by patients. Sometimes they are the ones who make the difference between colleagues.

In addition, technology is now more important than ever. Not only because of the innovations and specialized equipment that appear but because of the way in which conventional tools can be used. While some view social media as a form of entertainment, it actually offers more benefits as well. If they know how to use them, they are very useful to attract patients and reach new people.

Doctors who elevate the profession

For all the aforementioned is that below we share the list with the winners of the Top Doctors Awards 2021. It is a recognition that the platform of the same name makes to the 50 best medical specialists in Mexico.

This contest works to recognize medical excellence. It is also the only award in which the medical group itself selects the winners because each one chooses the colleagues who would entrust their health and that of their family.

The complete list of this year can be consulted at this link. The 50 best medical specialists in Mexico appear and the most outstanding thing is that there are doctors from all corners of the country and from all areas of health.