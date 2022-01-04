Regularly the New Year can be a very tough time on the economy of many people’s pockets. Which is why, when the first month of the year arrives, many people use the options that pawn shops can offer them to survive the January slope.

From jewelry, mainly gold; branded watches, new generation electronic devices, computers, appliances, musical instruments and tools, among other valuables, are the garments that Mexicans use to request a money loan.

According to the National Association of Pawnbrokers, they point out that the slope goes beyond the month of January, and that really in February the efforts are more and it extends until March. They also detail that this time, together with the return to school, are the busiest periods for pawnshops.

What are pawn shops

According to the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROPHECO), The Public Registry of Pawnbrokers has the objective of “providing legal certainty to consumers by registering and authorizing providers that offer and grant mutual services with interest and collateral.”

In this sense, a BBVA study defines the pawn shop term as “a licensed and regulated broker offering you secured credits (fast loans) in exchange for personal property. The money financing is instantaneous and they do not improve or hurt credit scores ”.

The point of popularity is that these loans are obtained quickly with no application processes or waiting periods. Pawn shops give cash at the time and in the place depending on the guarantee that you are willing to give

These are the 5 most reliable pawn shops for Mexicans

1. National Monte de Piedad: This pawn shop that is located next to the Metropolitan Cathedral of Mexico City, According to ANACE data, it concentrates more than half of the pawn market in the country.

The pawns here can vary between 40 and 90 percent depending on the object that you are going to pawn in the physical store of your choice. In general, the loans are for up to 5 months, although depending on the pawned object, the loan contract can be renewed.

2. Montepío Luz Saviñón: In this company founded in 1902 it is fixed regardless of the garment you decide to pawn, with a cost of 122.77% on the value of the garment.

In the same way, in this pawnshop you can make free payments, that is, they do not have a fixed collection date. And you also have an unlimited amount of endorsements, depending on your payments.

3. Rafael Dondé Foundation: Founded in 1902. and has a CAT (indicator that includes all the costs involved) is fixed regardless of the garment you decide to pawn, with a cost of 122.77% on the value of the garment.

In this pawnshop you can make free payments, that is, they do not have a fixed collection date. And you also have an unlimited amount of endorsements, depending on your payments.

4. Easy Pawn: In this store, the CAT is the most expensive, since it has a value of 252% on the object under guarantee. You have unlimited monthly endorsements, which gives you 30 calendar days to repay the borrowed money.

5. Prendamex: According to a specialist, this private pawn shop is perhaps the one with the best CAT of the pawn institutions in the country, since they vary between 72 and 238%, depending on the object that you have to deliver for cash.

You can also read:

Apple makes history, is the first to reach a valuation of 3 trillion dollars

“Two shields and two cups”, so are the dolls of the rosca de Reyes inspired by the Atlas

One minute away, user cancels trip on Beat; driver shows the other side of the app