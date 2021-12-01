November has undoubtedly been one of the most important months of the year in terms of launches. In the case of the month of December, it seems that it will be much more normal, although we will have the biggest Xbox launch of this year, the highly anticipated Halo Infinite. Although, without forgetting the availability of new Games With Gold and the imminent revelation of the new games for Xbox Game Pass in December, we already anticipate that it will come loaded with great and very good releases. From SomosXbox we are going to show you a list with the 5 great games coming to Xbox in December 2021.

In this new month of less spectacular releases than November, it is worth highlighting very top games such as Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector or The Gunk, among others. But this time, the covers are monopolized by the highly anticipated Halo Infinite, which will take us on another most incredible adventure from the Master Chief. So without further ado, we leave you with the 5 great games that will come to Xbox in December 2021.

These are some of the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in December 2021

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – December 2, 2021 (Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S)

In the gloomy darkness of the distant future there is nothing but war. Experience how each explosion shakes your bones and how each onslaught breaks your soul in Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, the ultimate free-for-all, turn-based strategy game of pitched battles that will take you to the battlefields of the 41st millennium.

Chorus – December 3, 2021 (Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S)

Accompany Nara on her mission and destroy the dark sect that created her. Unlock devastating weapons and prodigious abilities in a true evolution of classic ship games. Together with Forsaken, his intelligent starfighter, you will explore ancient temples, fight exciting battles in zero gravity and enter places beyond our reality.

Halo Infinite (Campaign and Free Multiplayer) – December 8, 2021 (Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S)

Bell: When all hope is lost and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to face the most ruthless enemy he has ever faced. Put on the armor of humanity’s greatest hero for an epic adventure and explore Halo’s massive ring. To enjoy the campaign, purchase Halo: Infinite (campaign).

Multiplayer: The popular multiplayer Halo is back with a new look and totally free! As you progress, seasonal updates enhance the experience with unique events, new modes and maps, as well as dedicated community content.

Among Us – December 14, 2021 (Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S)

A game for 4 to 15 players online or in local mode via Wi-Fi in which you have to prepare your spaceship for take off. But beware: one or more randomly chosen players from the crew are imposters ready to kill the rest!

The Gunk – December 16, 2021 (Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S)

You play as Rani, one part of a space shuttle duo who are mining the galaxy for whatever resources they can sell to make ends meet. When she and her partner Becks land on a seemingly barren planet, they find the grime, a previously undiscovered substance that could mean a great reward. The only problem is that the dirt is somehow damaging this natural habitat, creating a dilemma: Should Rani and Becks interfere with something they don’t fully understand? Will this dangerous discovery cause a rift between two friends?