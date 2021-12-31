While all players can download the Tomb Raider bounce trilogy for free, Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to download five games of the most varied throughout the month of January 2022. To start the year, the platform offers proposals of the most varieties, from recent and well-known titles to indie proposals to discover.

Two Point Hospital

A classic game from the Two Point saga in which you can design incredible hospitals, cure strange diseases, and manage troublesome staff as health branches spread across Two Point County.

WRC 7

Delve into the FIA ​​world championship after Rallies have become the second most popular motorsport after Formula 1, accumulating more than 700 million spectators worldwide and more than 1 million copies sold in the last two years. With improved graphics and much more challenging difficulties, WRC 7 offers players the ability to experiment the spectacular thrill of the World Rally Championship.

Paper beast

A dream odyssey in virtual reality through a wild ecosystem sprung from lost internet data. Players can explore a world inhabited by exotic and surprising creatures in first person and model the environment to overcome obstacles and solve puzzles to unravel the mysteries of Paper Beast, a game born from the imagination of Eric Chahi (Another World, From Dust) .

In Other Waters

Indie adventure game that tells the story of Ellery Vas, a xenobiologist who discovers alien life while searching for her missing partner. The player must guide the protagonist through the depths of an alien ocean in a story that raises questions about nature and “natural” and “artificial” life forms, and investigates what it means to be a human in the midst of extreme environmental destruction.

Abandon Ship

Adventure and strategy game in which you discover a whole world full of islands with unique stories, themes and environments fighting the ghost ships of the Cursed Sea and the giant spiders of the Arachnid Islands as you traverse regions filled with poisonous gas, icebergs, cannibals and much more.

