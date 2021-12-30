Currently, when trying to access the websites from Movistar, « ERROR 404 – File not found «. From Vodafone, the error that appears is « For reasons beyond Vodafone’s control, this website is not available «. Interestingly, from Orange you can still access these websites, since the operator will not have implemented the immediate blocking mechanism yet. For this reason, it is to be expected that in the next few hours the websites will be blocked if they are accessed directly from an operator in Spain.

According to Movistar and LaLiga yesterday, the websites they had blocked had to do with the Pirate IPTV and the sale of cardsharing (that is to say, CCCAM lines for satellite ). The court order requires that Vodafone, Orange, MásMóvil (including R, Telecable, Euskaltel), Digimóbil and Telefónica have to immediately block access to these portals.

It is curious that Orange has not already implemented the locks, since the operator is directly benefited from them together with Movistar, since they are the only two operators that currently offer the football games from LaLiga Santander Y LaLiga Smartbank in Spain.

The offending platforms are equipped with great technical resources to bypass the blocks, including domain changes, or the recommendation to use VPN or Tor to access from other countries without the locks. This dynamism must be attacked with more forcefulness, which is why they have accelerated the pace of blocking. Now, every week, the list will be updated, and the block should be immediate.

List of blocked pirate websites

The list of blocked pirate websites is as follows:

LaLiga and Movistar will continue to monitor these and other websites that they already have blocked to detect possible domain changes, and thus be able to prevent the access to all users in Spain. This blocking mechanism was introduced for the first time in Spain in 2020, where a judge allows plaintiffs to provide each week a list of websites to block without having to start a judicial process again.

This blocking affects URLs, domains or simple IP addresses, and had to be applied in less than 72 hours from your notification. Once blocked, the operators have to notify Telefónica of their blocking, including the day, hour and minute to confirm that the time has not been exceeded.