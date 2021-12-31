December has been an interesting month in terms of releases, since among other games, we experienced first-hand the return of the Master Chief with Halo Infinite. As for this month of January 2022, it seems that it will be nothing to write home about compared to the last few months. Without a doubt, 2022 is postulated as a big year of releases for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Series X | S, so while we look forward to games like STALKER 2, Starfield, A Plague Tale Requiem and many others, now from SomosXbox we are going to show you a list with the 4 great games coming to Xbox in January 2022.

In this new month of releases much less spectacular than December, it is worth highlighting very interesting games such as Rainbow Six Extraction, which we can finally enjoy after so many delays behind us, or the interesting The Anacrusis. So without further ado, we leave you with the 4 great games that will come to Xbox in January 2022.

These are some of the new games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in January 2022

The Anacrusis – January 13 / Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S

The Anacrusis is a four-player cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a massive starship stranded in the far reaches of explored space. Team up with your friends and fight as many times as you want against hordes of aliens to unlock rewards, weapons and new ways to play that you can share with your team.

Aery – Dreamscape – Jan 14 / Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S

In Aery – Dreamscape you play as a bird-like spirit that can enter other people’s minds to explore their thoughts, secrets and imagination. Each person has their own imaginary world and each world represents that person’s thoughts, fears, and ambitions in an interesting and mostly abstract way. Within an imaginary world, you have to find a certain amount of memory fragments to move forward with the story and learn more about the person in question. Once you have found all the memory fragments, you can once again leave the world and search for the next mind you want to explore.

Rainbow Six Extraction – January 20 / Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is a cooperative tactical FPS for 1 to 3 players. Rainbow Six agents unite against a common enemy: the deadly threat of the Archaea. Gather your team and risk it all in the containment zones. Knowledge, cooperation and tactical approach will be your best weapons against this deadly threat. Team up and stake it all against this unknown enemy.

Windjammers 2 – January 20 / Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S

The best flying disc game of all time is back! With amazing hand-drawn graphics, crazy new moves, gameplay mechanics, and amazing new characters and settings, Windjammers 2 is the sequel you’ve been dreaming of.